Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups
#Cricket News
December 19, 2017 / 10:18 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Wednesday in Whangarei, New Zealand 
New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl 
New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult        
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Ronsford Beaton, Kesrick Williams, Shannon Gabriel 
Referees:    Andy Pycroft (Match referee), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Chris Brown (Umpire)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
