Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Tuesday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Colin Munro, George Worker, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Andy Pycroft (Match referee), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Chris Brown (Umpire)