Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups
December 25, 2017 / 10:07 PM / a day ago

Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Tuesday in Christchurch, New Zealand 
New Zealand won toss and decided to bat 
New Zealand: Colin Munro, George Worker, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult         
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel 
Referees:    Andy Pycroft (Match referee), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Chris Brown (Umpire)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
