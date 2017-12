Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Nov 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)