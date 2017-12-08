FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies line-ups
December 8, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand 
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl 
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult     
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel 
Referees:    Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)

