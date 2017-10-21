FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies line-ups
October 21, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 4 days ago

Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
West Indies won toss and decided to bat 
Zimbabwe:    Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graeme Cremer (capt), Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu 
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel  
Referees:    Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

