Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies line-ups

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graeme Cremer (capt), Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)