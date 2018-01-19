England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between Australia and England on Friday at Brisbane, Australia England win by 4 wickets Australia 1st innings David Warner c Joe Root b Moeen Ali 35 Aaron Finch c Jason Roy b Liam Plunkett 106 Steven Smith lbw Joe Root 18 Travis Head c&b Joe Root 7 Mitchell Marsh st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 36 Marcus Stoinis c Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 4 Cameron White Not Out 15 Alex Carey Run Out Chris Woakes 27 Mitchell Starc c Jason Roy b Chris Woakes 3 Andrew Tye Run Out Chris Woakes 8 Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 8w 11 Total (50.0 overs) 270-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-68 Warner, 2-110 Smith, 3-124 Head, 4-209 Marsh, 5-213 Finch, 6-216 Stoinis, 7-255 Carey, 8-261 Starc, 9-270 Tye Did Not Bat : Richardson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mark Wood 9 0 55 0 6.11 Chris Woakes 9 0 37 1 4.11 1w Liam Plunkett 8 0 43 1 5.38 5w Moeen Ali 7 0 31 1 4.43 Adil Rashid 10 0 71 2 7.10 2w Joe Root 7 0 31 2 4.43 1nb ....................................................... England 1st innings Jason Roy c Aaron Finch b Mitchell Starc 2 Jonny Bairstow c David Warner b Jhye Richardson 60 Alex Hales b Jhye Richardson 57 Joe Root Not Out 46 Eoin Morgan b Mitchell Starc 21 Jos Buttler c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 42 Moeen Ali b Mitchell Starc 1 Chris Woakes Not Out 39 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 5w 6 Total (44.2 overs) 274-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Roy, 2-119 Hales, 3-129 Bairstow, 4-157 Morgan, 5-225 Buttler, 6-227 Ali Did Not Bat : Rashid, Plunkett, Wood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10 0 59 4 5.90 1w Jhye Richardson 10 1 57 2 5.70 1w Travis Head 7 0 55 0 7.86 Andrew Tye 9 0 47 0 5.22 1w Aaron Finch 3 0 17 0 5.67 1w Marcus Stoinis 4.2 0 34 0 7.85 1w Mitchell Marsh 1 0 4 0 4.00 ....................................... Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Simon Fry Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle