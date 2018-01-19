FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Cricket News
January 19, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between Australia and England on Friday at Brisbane, Australia

England win by 4 wickets

 Australia  1st innings
 David Warner    c Joe Root b Moeen Ali           35
 Aaron Finch     c Jason Roy b Liam Plunkett     106
 Steven Smith    lbw Joe Root                     18
 Travis Head     c&b Joe Root                      7
 Mitchell Marsh  st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid     36
 Marcus Stoinis  c Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid       4
 Cameron White   Not Out                          15
 Alex Carey      Run Out Chris Woakes             27
 Mitchell Starc  c Jason Roy b Chris Woakes        3
 Andrew Tye      Run Out Chris Woakes              8
 Extras          0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 8w               11
 Total           (50.0 overs)                  270-9
Fall of Wickets : 1-68 Warner, 2-110 Smith, 3-124 Head, 4-209 Marsh, 5-213 Finch, 6-216 Stoinis, 7-255 Carey, 8-261 Starc, 9-270 Tye
Did Not Bat : Richardson

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mark Wood       9   0  55   0  6.11
 Chris Woakes    9   0  37   1  4.11  1w
 Liam Plunkett   8   0  43   1  5.38  5w
 Moeen Ali       7   0  31   1  4.43
 Adil Rashid    10   0  71   2  7.10  2w
 Joe Root        7   0  31   2  4.43  1nb

 .......................................................
 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       c Aaron Finch b Mitchell Starc        2
 Jonny Bairstow  c David Warner b Jhye Richardson     60
 Alex Hales      b Jhye Richardson                    57
 Joe Root        Not Out                              46
 Eoin Morgan     b Mitchell Starc                     21
 Jos Buttler     c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc        42
 Moeen Ali       b Mitchell Starc                      1
 Chris Woakes    Not Out                              39
 Extras          0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 5w                    6
 Total           (44.2 overs)                      274-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Roy, 2-119 Hales, 3-129 Bairstow, 4-157 Morgan, 5-225 Buttler, 6-227 Ali
Did Not Bat : Rashid, Plunkett, Wood

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc    10   0  59   4  5.90  1w
 Jhye Richardson   10   1  57   2  5.70  1w
 Travis Head        7   0  55   0  7.86
 Andrew Tye         9   0  47   0  5.22  1w
 Aaron Finch        3   0  17   0  5.67  1w
 Marcus Stoinis   4.2   0  34   0  7.85  1w
 Mitchell Marsh     1   0   4   0  4.00

 .......................................
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Umpire         Sam Nogajski
 Video          Simon Fry
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.