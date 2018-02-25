FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Cricket News
February 25, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

England in New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between New Zealand and England on Sunday at Hamilton, New Zealand

New Zealand win by 3 wickets

 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       b Mitchell Santner                   49
 Jonny Bairstow  c Ross Taylor b Trent Boult           4
 Joe Root        b Colin Munro                        71
 Eoin Morgan     c Tim Southee b Ish Sodhi             8
 Ben Stokes      c Ross Taylor b Mitchell Santner     12
 Jos Buttler     Run Out Tim Southee                  79
 Moeen Ali       c Martin Guptill b Ish Sodhi         28
 Chris Woakes    c&b Trent Boult                      11
 David Willey    Not Out                              11
 Extras          1b 4lb 0nb 0pen 6w                   11
 Total           (50.0 overs)                      284-8
Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Bairstow, 2-89 Roy, 3-104 Morgan, 4-139 Stokes, 5-181 Root, 6-228 Ali, 7-253 Woakes, 8-284 Buttler
Did Not Bat : Curran, Rashid

 Bowling              Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Tim Southee          10   1  47   0  4.70  2w
 Trent Boult          10   0  64   2  6.40  3w
 Mitchell Santner     10   0  54   2  5.40
 Colin de Grandhomme   4   0  20   0  5.00
 Ish Sodhi            10   0  63   2  6.30  1w
 Colin Munro           6   0  31   1  5.17

 ........................................................
 New Zealand  1st innings
 Martin Guptill       c Ben Stokes b Chris Woakes      13
 Colin Munro          c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes      6
 Kane Williamson      c Jos Buttler b David Willey      8
 Ross Taylor          st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid    113
 Tom Latham           c Joe Root b Ben Stokes          79
 Henry Nicholls       c Jason Roy b Tom Curran          0
 Colin de Grandhomme  c Jos Buttler b Ben Stokes        2
 Mitchell Santner     Not Out                          45
 Tim Southee          Not Out                           8
 Extras               0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 8w               13
 Total                (49.2 overs)                  287-7
Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Munro, 2-27 Williamson, 3-27 Guptill, 4-205 Latham, 5-206 Nicholls, 6-215 de Grandhomme, 7-244 Taylor
Did Not Bat : Sodhi, Boult

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 David Willey    6   1  26   1  4.33
 Chris Woakes  8.2   0  47   2  5.64  1w
 Tom Curran     10   0  65   1  6.50  2w
 Ben Stokes      8   0  43   2  5.38  2w
 Moeen Ali       5   0  30   0  6.00
 Adil Rashid    10   0  55   1  5.50  1w
 Joe Root        2   0  16   0  8.00  2w

 ....................................
 Umpire         Ruchira Palliyaguruge
 Umpire         Shaun Haig
 Video          Rodney Tucker
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.