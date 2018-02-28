FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

England in New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between New Zealand and England on Wednesday at Tauranga, New Zealand

England win by 6 wickets

 New Zealand  1st innings
 Martin Guptill       c Jason Roy b Moeen Ali                 50
 Colin Munro          c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes             1
 Mark Chapman         c David Willey b Chris Woakes            1
 Ross Taylor          Run Out David Willey                    10
 Tom Latham           c Tom Curran b Moeen Ali                22
 Henry Nicholls       c Jason Roy b Ben Stokes                 1
 Colin de Grandhomme  Run Out Jonny Bairstow                  38
 Mitchell Santner     Not Out                                 63
 Tim Southee          Run Out Ben Stokes                       6
 Lockie Ferguson      c Adil Rashid b Ben Stokes              19
 Trent Boult          Run Out Ben Stokes                       2
 Extras               0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 5w                      10
 Total                (49.4 overs)                   223 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Munro, 2-9 Chapman, 3-48 Taylor, 4-79 Guptill, 5-82 Nicholls, 6-108 Latham, 7-141 de Grandhomme, 8-147 Southee, 9-216 Ferguson, 10-223 Boult

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 David Willey    5   0  16   0  3.20  2w
 Chris Woakes  7.4   1  42   2  5.48
 Adil Rashid    10   0  32   0  3.20
 Tom Curran      9   0  53   0  5.89  3w
 Moeen Ali      10   0  33   2  3.30
 Ben Stokes      8   0  42   2  5.25

 ..........................................................
 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       c Mitchell Santner b Trent Boult         8
 Jonny Bairstow  c (Sub) b Lockie Ferguson               37
 Joe Root        c Colin de Grandhomme b Trent Boult      9
 Eoin Morgan     c&b Colin Munro                         62
 Ben Stokes      Not Out                                 63
 Jos Buttler     Not Out                                 36
 Extras          0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 8w                      10
 Total           (37.5 overs)                         225-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Roy, 2-47 Root, 3-86 Bairstow, 4-174 Morgan
Did Not Bat : Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Willey, Curran

 Bowling               Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Tim Southee            7   0  55   0  7.86  2w
 Trent Boult            8   1  46   2  5.75
 Mitchell Santner     7.5   0  40   0  5.11
 Lockie Ferguson        8   0  48   1  6.00
 Colin de Grandhomme    2   0  11   0  5.50  1w
 Colin Munro            5   0  23   1  4.60  1w

 ....................................
 Umpire         Wayne Knights
 Umpire         Rodney Tucker
 Video          Ruchira Palliyaguruge
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
