England in New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between New Zealand and England on Wednesday at Tauranga, New Zealand England win by 6 wickets New Zealand 1st innings Martin Guptill c Jason Roy b Moeen Ali 50 Colin Munro c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes 1 Mark Chapman c David Willey b Chris Woakes 1 Ross Taylor Run Out David Willey 10 Tom Latham c Tom Curran b Moeen Ali 22 Henry Nicholls c Jason Roy b Ben Stokes 1 Colin de Grandhomme Run Out Jonny Bairstow 38 Mitchell Santner Not Out 63 Tim Southee Run Out Ben Stokes 6 Lockie Ferguson c Adil Rashid b Ben Stokes 19 Trent Boult Run Out Ben Stokes 2 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 5w 10 Total (49.4 overs) 223 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Munro, 2-9 Chapman, 3-48 Taylor, 4-79 Guptill, 5-82 Nicholls, 6-108 Latham, 7-141 de Grandhomme, 8-147 Southee, 9-216 Ferguson, 10-223 Boult Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Willey 5 0 16 0 3.20 2w Chris Woakes 7.4 1 42 2 5.48 Adil Rashid 10 0 32 0 3.20 Tom Curran 9 0 53 0 5.89 3w Moeen Ali 10 0 33 2 3.30 Ben Stokes 8 0 42 2 5.25 .......................................................... England 1st innings Jason Roy c Mitchell Santner b Trent Boult 8 Jonny Bairstow c (Sub) b Lockie Ferguson 37 Joe Root c Colin de Grandhomme b Trent Boult 9 Eoin Morgan c&b Colin Munro 62 Ben Stokes Not Out 63 Jos Buttler Not Out 36 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 8w 10 Total (37.5 overs) 225-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Roy, 2-47 Root, 3-86 Bairstow, 4-174 Morgan Did Not Bat : Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Willey, Curran Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 7 0 55 0 7.86 2w Trent Boult 8 1 46 2 5.75 Mitchell Santner 7.5 0 40 0 5.11 Lockie Ferguson 8 0 48 1 6.00 Colin de Grandhomme 2 0 11 0 5.50 1w Colin Munro 5 0 23 1 4.60 1w .................................... Umpire Wayne Knights Umpire Rodney Tucker Video Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle