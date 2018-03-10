England in New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 5th odi between New Zealand and England on Friday at Christchurch, New Zealand England win by 7 wickets New Zealand 1st innings Martin Guptill c Ben Stokes b Adil Rashid 47 Colin Munro c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes 0 Kane Williamson b Mark Wood 14 Tom Latham c Ben Stokes b Adil Rashid 10 Mark Chapman b Moeen Ali 0 Henry Nicholls c Eoin Morgan b Tom Curran 55 Colin de Grandhomme c Tom Curran b Adil Rashid 6 Mitchell Santner c Alex Hales b Chris Woakes 67 Tim Southee c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes 10 Ish Sodhi c Ben Stokes b Tom Curran 5 Trent Boult Not Out 2 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 7w 7 Total (49.5 overs) 223 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Munro, 2-26 Williamson, 3-60 Latham, 4-61 Chapman, 5-79 Guptill, 6-93 de Grandhomme, 7-177 Nicholls, 8-213 Santner, 9-214 Southee, 10-223 Sodhi Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chris Woakes 10 1 32 3 3.20 2w Mark Wood 8 0 26 1 3.25 2w Ben Stokes 4 0 23 0 5.75 2w Adil Rashid 10 0 42 3 4.20 Moeen Ali 10 1 39 1 3.90 Joe Root 2 0 15 0 7.50 Tom Curran 5.5 0 46 2 7.89 1w ........................................................... England 1st innings Jonny Bairstow Hit Wicket b Trent Boult 104 Alex Hales c Kane Williamson b Mitchell Santner 61 Joe Root Not Out 23 Eoin Morgan c Colin de Grandhomme b Ish Sodhi 8 Ben Stokes Not Out 26 Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 3w 7 Total (32.4 overs) 229-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-155 Bairstow, 2-177 Hales, 3-192 Morgan Did Not Bat : Buttler, Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Curran, Wood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Southee 5 1 20 0 4.00 Trent Boult 6 0 50 1 8.33 3w Colin de Grandhomme 4 0 33 0 8.25 Mitchell Santner 10 0 44 1 4.40 Ish Sodhi 7.4 0 78 1 10.17 .................................... Umpire Wayne Knights Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge Video Rodney Tucker Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle