Tri-Series in UAE 2018 Scoreboard

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 4 between Ireland and Scotland on Thursday at Dubai, United Arab Emirates Ireland win by 24 runs Ireland 1st innings William Porterfield c Scott Cameron b Stu Whittingham 6 Paul Stirling c Matthew Cross b Alasdair Evans 74 Andrew Balbirnie c Mark Watt b Stu Whittingham 47 Niall O'Brien c Craig Wallace b Scott Cameron 51 Simi Singh c&b Stu Whittingham 45 Kevin O'Brien c Michael Jones b Scott Cameron 46 Gary Wilson Not Out 40 George Dockrell Not Out 2 Extras 4b 4lb 2nb 0pen 10w 20 Total (50.0 overs) 331-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Porterfield, 2-132 Balbirnie, 3-138 Stirling, 4-235 O'Brien, 5-240 Singh, 6-325 O'Brien Did Not Bat : McCarthy, Rankin, Chase Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stu Whittingham 10 0 58 3 5.80 5w 1nb Alasdair Evans 10 0 65 1 6.50 Mark Watt 10 0 50 0 5.00 1w Scott Cameron 10 0 64 2 6.40 4w 1nb Michael Leask 5 0 49 0 9.80 Calum MacLeod 5 0 37 0 7.40 ................................................................. Scotland 1st innings George Munsey c Boyd Rankin b Peter Chase 30 Michael Jones c (Sub) b Barry McCarthy 74 Matthew Cross c&b George Dockrell 33 Richard Berrington b Kevin O'Brien 10 Calum MacLeod c William Porterfield b Barry McCarthy 58 Craig Wallace c&b Boyd Rankin 4 Michael Leask b George Dockrell 59 Mark Watt Run Out Kevin O'Brien 4 Scott Cameron b Peter Chase 1 Alasdair Evans Not Out 13 Stu Whittingham Not Out 3 Extras 0b 9lb 2nb 0pen 7w 18 Total (50.0 overs) 307-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-67 Munsey, 2-127 Cross, 3-155 Berrington, 4-163 Jones, 5-169 Wallace, 6-264 Leask, 7-268 Watt, 8-269 Cameron, 9-298 MacLeod Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Barry McCarthy 10 1 67 2 6.70 Boyd Rankin 10 1 39 1 3.90 1w Peter Chase 9 0 78 2 8.67 2w 2nb Kevin O'Brien 10 0 55 1 5.50 George Dockrell 8 0 43 2 5.38 4w Simi Singh 3 0 16 0 5.33 ............................ Umpire Alex Dowdalls Umpire Nitin Menon Match Referee Manu Nayyar