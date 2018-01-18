FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018

Tri-Series in UAE 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 4 between Ireland and Scotland on Thursday at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ireland win by 24 runs

 Ireland  1st innings
 William Porterfield  c Scott Cameron b Stu Whittingham      6
 Paul Stirling        c Matthew Cross b Alasdair Evans      74
 Andrew Balbirnie     c Mark Watt b Stu Whittingham         47
 Niall O'Brien        c Craig Wallace b Scott Cameron       51
 Simi Singh           c&b Stu Whittingham                   45
 Kevin O'Brien        c Michael Jones b Scott Cameron       46
 Gary Wilson          Not Out                               40
 George Dockrell      Not Out                                2
 Extras               4b 4lb 2nb 0pen 10w                   20
 Total                (50.0 overs)                       331-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Porterfield, 2-132 Balbirnie, 3-138 Stirling, 4-235 O'Brien, 5-240 Singh, 6-325 O'Brien
Did Not Bat : McCarthy, Rankin, Chase

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Stu Whittingham  10   0  58   3  5.80  5w 1nb
 Alasdair Evans   10   0  65   1  6.50
 Mark Watt        10   0  50   0  5.00  1w
 Scott Cameron    10   0  64   2  6.40  4w 1nb
 Michael Leask     5   0  49   0  9.80
 Calum MacLeod     5   0  37   0  7.40

 .................................................................
 Scotland  1st innings
 George Munsey       c Boyd Rankin b Peter Chase                30
 Michael Jones       c (Sub) b Barry McCarthy                   74
 Matthew Cross       c&b George Dockrell                        33
 Richard Berrington  b Kevin O'Brien                            10
 Calum MacLeod       c William Porterfield b Barry McCarthy     58
 Craig Wallace       c&b Boyd Rankin                             4
 Michael Leask       b George Dockrell                          59
 Mark Watt           Run Out Kevin O'Brien                       4
 Scott Cameron       b Peter Chase                               1
 Alasdair Evans      Not Out                                    13
 Stu Whittingham     Not Out                                     3
 Extras              0b 9lb 2nb 0pen 7w                         18
 Total               (50.0 overs)                            307-9
Fall of Wickets : 1-67 Munsey, 2-127 Cross, 3-155 Berrington, 4-163 Jones, 5-169 Wallace, 6-264 Leask, 7-268 Watt, 8-269 Cameron, 9-298 MacLeod

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Barry McCarthy   10   1  67   2  6.70
 Boyd Rankin      10   1  39   1  3.90  1w
 Peter Chase       9   0  78   2  8.67  2w 2nb
 Kevin O'Brien    10   0  55   1  5.50
 George Dockrell   8   0  43   2  5.38  4w
 Simi Singh        3   0  16   0  5.33

 ............................
 Umpire         Alex Dowdalls
 Umpire         Nitin Menon
 Match Referee  Manu Nayyar
