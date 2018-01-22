UPDATE 2-England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd odi between Australia and England on Sunday at Sydney, Australia England win by 16 runs England 1st innings Jason Roy c Aaron Finch b Pat Cummins 19 Jonny Bairstow b Adam Zampa 39 Alex Hales c Adam Zampa b Marcus Stoinis 1 Joe Root b Josh Hazlewood 27 Eoin Morgan c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 41 Jos Buttler Not Out 100 Moeen Ali b Mitchell Marsh 6 Chris Woakes Not Out 53 Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 13w 16 Total (50.0 overs) 302-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-38 Roy, 2-45 Hales, 3-90 Bairstow, 4-107 Root, 5-172 Morgan, 6-189 Ali Did Not Bat : Rashid, Plunkett, Wood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10 0 63 0 6.30 3w Josh Hazlewood 10 0 58 2 5.80 Pat Cummins 10 1 67 1 6.70 6w 1nb Marcus Stoinis 8 0 43 1 5.38 1w Adam Zampa 9 0 55 1 6.11 Mitchell Marsh 3 0 14 1 4.67 2w .................................................. Australia 1st innings Aaron Finch lbw Adil Rashid 62 David Warner c Alex Hales b Chris Woakes 8 Cameron White c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 17 Steven Smith c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 45 Mitchell Marsh c Alex Hales b Adil Rashid 55 Marcus Stoinis c (Sub) b Chris Woakes 56 Tim Paine Not Out 31 Pat Cummins Not Out 1 Extras 4b 5lb 0nb 0pen 2w 11 Total (50.0 overs) 286-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-24 Warner, 2-44 White, 3-113 Finch, 4-181 Smith, 5-210 Marsh, 6-284 Stoinis Did Not Bat : Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mark Wood 10 1 46 2 4.60 2w Chris Woakes 10 0 57 2 5.70 Liam Plunkett 1.2 0 6 0 4.50 Moeen Ali 10 0 57 0 5.70 Joe Root 8.4 0 60 0 6.92 Adil Rashid 10 0 51 2 5.10 ....................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Simon Fry Video Handunnettige Dharmasena Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle