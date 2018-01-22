FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd odi between Australia and England on Sunday at Sydney, Australia

England win by 16 runs

 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       c Aaron Finch b Pat Cummins       19
 Jonny Bairstow  b Adam Zampa                      39
 Alex Hales      c Adam Zampa b Marcus Stoinis      1
 Joe Root        b Josh Hazlewood                  27
 Eoin Morgan     c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood      41
 Jos Buttler     Not Out                          100
 Moeen Ali       b Mitchell Marsh                   6
 Chris Woakes    Not Out                           53
 Extras          0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 13w               16
 Total           (50.0 overs)                   302-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-38 Roy, 2-45 Hales, 3-90 Bairstow, 4-107 Root, 5-172 Morgan, 6-189 Ali
Did Not Bat : Rashid, Plunkett, Wood

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  10   0  63   0  6.30  3w
 Josh Hazlewood  10   0  58   2  5.80
 Pat Cummins     10   1  67   1  6.70  6w 1nb
 Marcus Stoinis   8   0  43   1  5.38  1w
 Adam Zampa       9   0  55   1  6.11
 Mitchell Marsh   3   0  14   1  4.67  2w

 ..................................................
 Australia  1st innings
 Aaron Finch     lbw Adil Rashid                 62
 David Warner    c Alex Hales b Chris Woakes      8
 Cameron White   c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood       17
 Steven Smith    c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood       45
 Mitchell Marsh  c Alex Hales b Adil Rashid      55
 Marcus Stoinis  c (Sub) b Chris Woakes          56
 Tim Paine       Not Out                         31
 Pat Cummins     Not Out                          1
 Extras          4b 5lb 0nb 0pen 2w              11
 Total           (50.0 overs)                 286-6
Fall of Wickets : 1-24 Warner, 2-44 White, 3-113 Finch, 4-181 Smith, 5-210 Marsh, 6-284 Stoinis
Did Not Bat : Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mark Wood       10   1  46   2  4.60  2w
 Chris Woakes    10   0  57   2  5.70
 Liam Plunkett  1.2   0   6   0  4.50
 Moeen Ali       10   0  57   0  5.70
 Joe Root       8.4   0  60   0  6.92
 Adil Rashid     10   0  51   2  5.10

 .......................................
 Umpire         Christopher Gaffaney
 Umpire         Simon Fry
 Video          Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
