Cricket-Dhawan ton in vain as South Africa fight back in ODI series

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a century in his 100th One-Day International but scintillating South Africa claimed a five-wicket Duckworth-Lewis victory in a thrilling rain-curtailed clash at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Dhawan’s brilliant 109 from 105 balls lifted India to 289 for seven in their 50 overs, but after rain intervened in the contest, South Africa were left chasing 202 from 28 overs, a target they passed with 15 balls to spare to stay alive in the six-match series.

The home side had previously had to battle against India’s wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the series, but tore into them with a vicious assault that yielded 119 runs in just 11.3 overs to ease them past their victory target.

India lead the series 3-1 heading into the fifth match, to be played in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. (Reporting By Nick Said,; Editing by Neville Dalton)