FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-South Africa's Duminy calls time on test career
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
September 16, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a month ago

Cricket-South Africa's Duminy calls time on test career

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Africa batsman JP Duminy has decided to quit test cricket but will continue to feature in the shorter formats of the game, the 33-year-old said in a statement on Saturday.

“After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and test match cricket with immediate effect,” the left-hander, who scored 2,103 runs in 46 tests, said.

“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras.”

Duminy, who also bowls off-spin, made his test debut in 2008 against Australia in Perth.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras...” he added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.