CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings S. Dhawan lbw b D. Perera 35 L. Rahul run out (Chandimal, Dickwella) 57 C. Pujara not out 128 V. Kohli c Mathews b Herath 13 A. Rahane not out 103 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 344 Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Dhawan,2-109 L. Rahul,2-109 L. Rahul,3-133 V. Kohli,3-133 V. Kohli To bat: R. Ashwin, H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 17.4 - 2 - 63 - 0 Rangana Herath 24 - 3 - 83 - 1 Dimuth Karunaratne 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Dilruwan Perera 18 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-1) Malinda Pushpakumara 19.2 - 0 - 82 - 0 Dhananjaya de Silva 8 - 0 - 31 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Richie Richardson