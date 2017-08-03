FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
August 3, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 3 days ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings           
S. Dhawan                        lbw b D. Perera                35  
L. Rahul                         run out (Chandimal, Dickwella) 57  
C. Pujara                        not out                        128 
V. Kohli                         c Mathews b Herath             13  
A. Rahane                        not out                        103 
Extras                           (b-4 lb-3 nb-1)                8   
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 90 overs)      344 
Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Dhawan,2-109 L. Rahul,2-109 L. Rahul,3-133 V. Kohli,3-133 V. Kohli
To bat: R. Ashwin, H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    17.4 - 2 - 63 - 0                  
Rangana Herath                   24 - 3 - 83 - 1                    
Dimuth Karunaratne               3 - 0 - 10 - 0                     
Dilruwan Perera                  18 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-1)              
Malinda Pushpakumara             19.2 - 0 - 82 - 0                  
Dhananjaya de Silva              8 - 0 - 31 - 0                     
Referees                    
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                              
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                                  
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.