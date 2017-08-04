FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 344-3)
S. Dhawan                        lbw b D. Perera                     35  
L. Rahul                         run out (Chandimal, Dickwella)      57  
C. Pujara                        lbw b Karunaratne                   133 
V. Kohli                         c Mathews b Herath                  13  
A. Rahane                        st Dickwella b Pushpakumara         132 
R. Ashwin                        b Herath                            54  
W. Saha                          st Dickwella b Herath               67  
H. Pandya                        c Mathews b Pushpakumara            20  
R. Jadeja                        not out                             70  
M. Shami                         c Tharanga b Herath                 19  
U. Yadav                         not out                             8   
Extras                           (b-8 lb-4 nb-2)                     14  
Total                            (for 9 wickets declared, 158 overs) 622 
Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Dhawan,2-109 L. Rahul,3-133 V. Kohli,4-350 C. Pujara,5-413 A. Rahane,6-451 R. Ashwin,7-496 H. Pandya,8-568 W. Saha,9-598 M. Shami
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    17.4 - 2 - 63 - 0                       
Rangana Herath                   42 - 7 - 154 - 4                        
Dimuth Karunaratne               8 - 0 - 31 - 1                          
Dilruwan Perera                  40 - 3 - 147 - 1(nb-2)                  
Malinda Pushpakumara             38.2 - 2 - 156 - 2                      
Dhananjaya de Silva              12 - 0 - 59 - 0                         
Sri Lanka 1st innings       
Dimuth Karunaratne               c Rahane b R. Ashwin                25  
Upul Tharanga                    c Rahul b R. Ashwin                 0   
Kusal Mendis                     not out                             16  
Dinesh Chandimal                 not out                             8   
Extras                           (lb-1)                              1   
Total                            (for 2 wickets, 20 overs)           50  
Fall of wickets: 1-0 U. Tharanga,2-33 D. Karunaratne
To bat: A. Mathews, N. Dickwella, D. de Silva, D. Perera, R. Herath, M. Pushpakumara, N. Pradeep
Bowling                     
M. Shami                         3 - 1 - 7 - 0                           
R. Ashwin                        10 - 2 - 38 - 2                         
R. Jadeja                        7 - 4 - 4 - 0                           
Referees                    
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                                   
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                                       
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth                                           
Match referee: Richie Richardson

