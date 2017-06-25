FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard
#Cricket News
June 25, 2017 / 6:36 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago 
India Innings          
A. Rahane                   b Cummins                 103 
S. Dhawan                   st Hope b Nurse           63  
V. Kohli                    c Nurse b Joseph          87  
H. Pandya                   c Cummins b Joseph        4   
Y. Singh                    c Hope b Holder           14  
M. Dhoni                    not out                   13  
K. Jadhav                   not out                   13  
Extras                      (lb-4 nb-5 w-4)           13  
Total                       (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 310 
Fall of wickets: 1-114 S. Dhawan,2-211 A. Rahane,3-223 H. Pandya,4-254 Y. Singh,5-285 V. Kohli
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav
Bowling                
A. Joseph                   8 - 0 - 73 - 2(nb-1 w-2)      
J. Holder                   8.5 - 0 - 76 - 1(nb-4)        
A. Nurse                    9 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-1)           
D. Bishoo                   9 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1)           
M. Cummins                  8 - 0 - 57 - 1                
J. Carter                   0.1 - 0 - 2 - 0               
West Indies Innings    
K. Powell                   c Dhoni b B. Kumar        0   
S. Hope                     lbw b K. Yadav            81  
J. Mohammed                 c H. Pandya b B. Kumar    0   
E. Lewis                    st Dhoni b K. Yadav       21  
J. Carter                   lbw b R. Ashwin           13  
J. Holder                   st Dhoni b K. Yadav       29  
R. Chase                    not out                   33  
A. Nurse                    not out                   19  
Extras                      (lb-6 w-3)                9   
Total                       (for 6 wickets, 43 overs) 205 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Powell,2-4 J. Mohammed,3-93 E. Lewis,4-112 S. Hope,5-132 J. Carter,6-174 J. Holder
Did not bat: D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, M. Cummins
Bowling                
B. Kumar                    5 - 1 - 9 - 2(w-1)            
U. Yadav                    6 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1)           
H. Pandya                   9 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1)           
R. Ashwin                   9 - 0 - 47 - 1                
K. Yadav                    9 - 0 - 50 - 3                
Y. Singh                    5 - 0 - 25 - 0                
Referees               
Umpire: Nigel Duguid                                      
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                    
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                               
Match referee: David Boon                                 
Result: India won by 105 runs

