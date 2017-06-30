UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

June 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings Niroshan Dickwella c Burl b Chatara 10 Danushka Gunathilaka c Ervine b Williams 60 Kusal Mendis c&b Cremer 86 Upul Tharanga not out 79 Angelo Mathews b Mire 43 Asela Gunaratne c Waller b Chatara 28 Lahiru Madushanka not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-6) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-16 N. Dickwella,2-133 D. Gunathilaka,3-180 K. Mendis,4-254 A. Mathews,5-310 A. Gunaratne Did not bat: L. Malinga, N. Pradeep, A. Aponso, A. Dananjaya Bowling T. Chatara 9 - 1 - 49 - 2(w-1) D. Tiripano 6 - 0 - 45 - 0 S. Williams 9 - 0 - 57 - 1 G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 57 - 1 S. Mire 7 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-2) S. Raza 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-2) Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Dickwella b Malinga 5 S. Mire c&b Gunaratne 112 C. Ervine c Tharanga b Dananjaya 18 S. Williams b Gunaratne 65 S. Raza not out 67 M. Waller not out 40 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-9) 15 Total (for 4 wickets, 47.4 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-12 H. Masakadza,2-46 C. Ervine,3-207 S. Mire,4-220 S. Williams Did not bat: P. Moor, R. Burl, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, T. Chatara Bowling Lasith Malinga 9 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1 w-3) Nuwan Pradeep 9 - 1 - 52 - 0 Akila Dananjaya 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-1) Amila Aponso 8.4 - 0 - 77 - 0(w-3) Danushka Gunathilaka 2 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1) Lahiru Madushanka 2 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1) Asela Gunaratne 7 - 0 - 45 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets