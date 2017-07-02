FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard
July 2, 2017 / 5:05 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda 
West Indies Innings    
E. Lewis                    c Kohli b K. Yadav        35  
K. Hope                     c Jadhav b H. Pandya      35  
S. Hope                     c Dhoni b H. Pandya       25  
R. Chase                    b K. Yadav                24  
J. Mohammed                 c Jadeja b H. Pandya      20  
J. Holder                   c Dhoni b U. Yadav        11  
R. Powell                   c Jadeja b U. Yadav       2   
A. Nurse                    c&b U. Yadav          4   
D. Bishoo                   run out (Jadeja)          15  
A. Joseph                   not out                   5   
K. Williams                 not out                   2   
Extras                      (lb-1 w-10)               11  
Total                       (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 189 
Fall of wickets: 1-57 K. Hope,2-80 E. Lewis,3-121 R. Chase,4-136 S. Hope,5-154 J. Holder,6-161 R. Powell,7-162 J. Mohammed,8-179 A. Nurse,9-184 D. Bishoo
Bowling                
M. Shami                    10 - 2 - 33 - 0               
U. Yadav                    10 - 1 - 36 - 3(w-6)          
R. Jadeja                   10 - 0 - 48 - 0               
H. Pandya                   10 - 0 - 40 - 3(w-4)          
K. Yadav                    10 - 1 - 31 - 2               
India Innings          
A. Rahane                   c S. Hope b Bishoo        60  
S. Dhawan                   c Holder b Joseph         5   
V. Kohli                    c S. Hope b Holder        3   
D. Karthik                  c S. Hope b Joseph        2   
M. Dhoni                    c Joseph b Williams       54  
K. Jadhav                   c S. Hope b Nurse         10  
H. Pandya                   b Holder                  20  
R. Jadeja                   c R. Powell b Holder      11  
K. Yadav                    not out                   2   
U. Yadav                    b Holder                  0   
M. Shami                    c Chase b Holder          1   
Extras                      (w-10)                    10  
Total                       (all out, 49.4 overs)     178 
Fall of wickets: 1-10 S. Dhawan,2-25 V. Kohli,3-47 D. Karthik,4-101 A. Rahane,5-116 K. Jadhav,6-159 H. Pandya,7-173 R. Jadeja,8-176 M. Dhoni,9-176 U. Yadav,10-178 M. Shami
Bowling                
A. Joseph                   9 - 2 - 46 - 2(w-4)           
J. Holder                   9.4 - 2 - 27 - 5(w-2)         
K. Williams                 10 - 0 - 29 - 1(w-3)          
D. Bishoo                   10 - 1 - 31 - 1               
A. Nurse                    10 - 0 - 29 - 1               
R. Chase                    1 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1)           
Referees               
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                    
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                       
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                               
Match referee: David Boon                                 
Result: West Indies won by 11 runs

