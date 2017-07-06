FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 6, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Thursday in London, England 
England 1st innings  
A. Cook                   c de Kock b Philander     3   
K. Jennings               lbw b Philander           8   
G. Ballance               lbw b M. Morkel           20  
J. Root                   not out                   184 
J. Bairstow               lbw b Philander           10  
B. Stokes                 c de Kock b Rabada        56  
M. Ali                    not out                   61  
Extras                    (lb-2 nb-13)              15  
Total                     (for 5 wickets, 87 overs) 357 
Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-17 K. Jennings,3-49 G. Ballance,4-76 J. Bairstow,5-190 B. Stokes
To bat: L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 16 - 1 - 64 - 1(nb-6)         
V. Philander              16 - 2 - 46 - 3(nb-5)         
K. Rabada                 23 - 4 - 94 - 1(nb-1)         
K. Maharaj                22 - 1 - 107 - 0(nb-1)        
T. de Bruyn               5 - 1 - 30 - 0                
T. Bavuma                 5 - 0 - 14 - 0                
Referees             
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                   
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                    
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                    
Match referee: Jeff Crowe

