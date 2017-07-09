FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 9, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Sunday in London, England 
England      1st innings 458 (J. Root 190, M. Ali 87, S. Broad 57no, B. Stokes 56; M. Morkel 4-115)   
South Africa 1st innings 361 (T. Bavuma 59, D. Elgar 54, V. Philander 52, Q. de Kock 51; M. Ali 4-59) 
England 2nd innings  
A. Cook                   c Bavuma b M. Morkel  69  
K. Jennings               c de Kock b M. Morkel 33  
G. Ballance               c de Kock b M. Morkel 34  
J. Root                   b Maharaj             5   
J. Bairstow               st de Kock b Maharaj  51  
B. Stokes                 lbw b Rabada          1   
M. Ali                    b Maharaj             7   
L. Dawson                 b Rabada              0   
S. Broad                  c de Bruyn b Maharaj  0   
M. Wood                   b Rabada              28  
J. Anderson               not out               0   
Extras                    (lb-4 nb-1)           5   
Total                     (all out, 87.1 overs) 233 
Fall of wickets: 1-80 K. Jennings,2-139 A. Cook,3-142 G. Ballance,3-142 G. Ballance,4-146 J. Root,5-149 B. Stokes,6-180 M. Ali,7-181 L. Dawson,8-182 S. Broad,9-227 M. Wood,10-233 J. Bairstow
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 21 - 6 - 64 - 3           
K. Rabada                 20 - 5 - 50 - 3(nb-1)     
K. Maharaj                32.1 - 8 - 85 - 4         
J. Duminy                 9 - 2 - 21 - 0            
V. Philander              5 - 1 - 9 - 0             
South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 331 runs)
H. Kuhn                   c Bairstow b Anderson 9   
D. Elgar                  c&b Ali           2   
H. Amla                   lbw b Dawson          11  
J. Duminy                 c Ali b Wood          2   
Q. de Kock                b Ali                 18  
T. Bavuma                 b Ali                 21  
T. de Bruyn               c Stokes b Ali        1   
V. Philander              not out               19  
K. Maharaj                b Ali                 10  
K. Rabada                 c Bairstow b Ali      4   
M. Morkel                 c Jennings b Dawson   14  
Extras                    (b-7 lb-1)            8   
Total                     (all out, 36.4 overs) 119 
Fall of wickets: 1-12 H. Kuhn,2-12 D. Elgar,3-25 J. Duminy,4-28 H. Amla,5-64 Q. de Kock,6-67 T. Bavuma,7-72 T. de Bruyn,8-82 K. Maharaj,9-94 K. Rabada,10-119 M. Morkel
Bowling              
J. Anderson               6 - 2 - 16 - 1            
S. Broad                  3 - 1 - 5 - 0             
M. Ali                    15 - 4 - 53 - 6           
M. Wood                   1 - 0 - 3 - 1             
L. Dawson                 11.4 - 4 - 34 - 2         
Referees             
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                               
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                           
Result: England won by 211 runs

