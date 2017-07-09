UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Sunday in London, England England 1st innings 458 (J. Root 190, M. Ali 87, S. Broad 57no, B. Stokes 56; M. Morkel 4-115) South Africa 1st innings 361 (T. Bavuma 59, D. Elgar 54, V. Philander 52, Q. de Kock 51; M. Ali 4-59) England 2nd innings A. Cook c Bavuma b M. Morkel 69 K. Jennings c de Kock b M. Morkel 33 G. Ballance c de Kock b M. Morkel 34 J. Root b Maharaj 5 J. Bairstow st de Kock b Maharaj 51 B. Stokes lbw b Rabada 1 M. Ali b Maharaj 7 L. Dawson b Rabada 0 S. Broad c de Bruyn b Maharaj 0 M. Wood b Rabada 28 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (all out, 87.1 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-80 K. Jennings,2-139 A. Cook,3-142 G. Ballance,3-142 G. Ballance,4-146 J. Root,5-149 B. Stokes,6-180 M. Ali,7-181 L. Dawson,8-182 S. Broad,9-227 M. Wood,10-233 J. Bairstow Bowling M. Morkel 21 - 6 - 64 - 3 K. Rabada 20 - 5 - 50 - 3(nb-1) K. Maharaj 32.1 - 8 - 85 - 4 J. Duminy 9 - 2 - 21 - 0 V. Philander 5 - 1 - 9 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 331 runs) H. Kuhn c Bairstow b Anderson 9 D. Elgar c&b Ali 2 H. Amla lbw b Dawson 11 J. Duminy c Ali b Wood 2 Q. de Kock b Ali 18 T. Bavuma b Ali 21 T. de Bruyn c Stokes b Ali 1 V. Philander not out 19 K. Maharaj b Ali 10 K. Rabada c Bairstow b Ali 4 M. Morkel c Jennings b Dawson 14 Extras (b-7 lb-1) 8 Total (all out, 36.4 overs) 119 Fall of wickets: 1-12 H. Kuhn,2-12 D. Elgar,3-25 J. Duminy,4-28 H. Amla,5-64 Q. de Kock,6-67 T. Bavuma,7-72 T. de Bruyn,8-82 K. Maharaj,9-94 K. Rabada,10-119 M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 6 - 2 - 16 - 1 S. Broad 3 - 1 - 5 - 0 M. Ali 15 - 4 - 53 - 6 M. Wood 1 - 0 - 3 - 1 L. Dawson 11.4 - 4 - 34 - 2 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 211 runs