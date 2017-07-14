FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 days ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
July 14, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 24 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Friday in Nottingham, England 
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar                  c Dawson b Anderson       6   
H. Kuhn                   b Broad                   34  
H. Amla                   c Wood b Broad            78  
Q. de Kock                c Cook b Broad            68  
F. du Plessis             c Bairstow b Stokes       19  
T. Bavuma                 c Bairstow b Stokes       20  
V. Philander              not out                   54  
C. Morris                 not out                   23  
Extras                    (lb-7)                    7   
Total                     (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 309 
Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-66 H. Kuhn,3-179 Q. de Kock,4-194 H. Amla,5-220 F. du Plessis,6-235 T. Bavuma
To bat: K. Maharaj, D. Olivier, M. Morkel
Bowling              
J. Anderson               20 - 4 - 68 - 1               
S. Broad                  19 - 4 - 47 - 3               
M. Wood                   17 - 3 - 61 - 0               
B. Stokes                 18 - 3 - 77 - 2               
L. Dawson                 7 - 1 - 26 - 0                
M. Ali                    8 - 1 - 21 - 0                
K. Jennings               1 - 0 - 2 - 0                 
Referees             
Umpire: Simon Fry                                       
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                    
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                
Match referee: Jeff Crowe

