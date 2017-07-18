FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 18, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 20 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first and final Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
Zimbabwe  1st innings 356 (C. Ervine 160; R. Herath 5-116)                   
Sri Lanka 1st innings 346 (U. Tharanga 71, D. Chandimal 55; G. Cremer 5-125) 
Zimbabwe  2nd innings 377 (S. Raza 127, M. Waller 68; R. Herath 6-133)       
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 170-3; Target: 388 runs)
Dimuth Karunaratne                 b Williams                   49  
Upul Tharanga                      c Moor b Cremer              27  
Kusal Mendis                       c Williams b Cremer          66  
Dinesh Chandimal                   c H. Masakadza b Cremer      15  
Angelo Mathews                     c&b Cremer               25  
Niroshan Dickwella                 c Chakabva b Williams        81  
Asela Gunaratne                    not out                      80  
Dilruwan Perera                    not out                      29  
Extras                             (b-9 lb-8 w-2)               19  
Total                              (for 6 wickets, 114.5 overs) 391 
Fall of wickets: 1-58 U. Tharanga,2-108 D. Karunaratne,3-133 D. Chandimal,4-178 K. Mendis,5-203 A. Mathews,6-324 N. Dickwella
Did not bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara
Bowling                       
S. Raza                            13 - 1 - 58 - 0                  
S. Williams                        43.5 - 2 - 146 - 2(w-2)          
G. Cremer                          48 - 6 - 150 - 4                 
M. Waller                          4 - 0 - 10 - 0                   
C. Mpofu                           6 - 3 - 10 - 0                   
Referees                      
Umpire: Ian Gould                                                   
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                                 
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                                  
Match referee: Chris Broad                                          
Result: Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

