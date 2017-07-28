FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 28, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 9 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Friday in London, England 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 171-4)
A. Cook                         lbw b M. Morkel           88  
K. Jennings                     c Elgar b Philander       0   
T. Westley                      c du Plessis b Morris     25  
J. Root                         c de Kock b Philander     29  
D. Malan                        b Rabada                  1   
B. Stokes                       c Rabada b M. Morkel      112 
J. Bairstow                     c du Plessis b Rabada     36  
M. Ali                          c de Kock b M. Morkel     16  
T. Roland-Jones                 lbw b Maharaj             25  
S. Broad                        c Amla b Rabada           3   
J. Anderson                     not out                   1   
Extras                          (b-7 lb-7 w-3)            17  
Total                           (all out, 103.2 overs)    353 
Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Jennings,2-64 T. Westley,3-113 J. Root,4-120 D. Malan,5-183 A. Cook,6-258 J. Bairstow,7-279 M. Ali,8-316 T. Roland-Jones,9-331 S. Broad,10-353 B. Stokes
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       28.2 - 7 - 70 - 3             
V. Philander                    17 - 6 - 32 - 2(w-1)          
K. Rabada                       26 - 4 - 85 - 3               
K. Maharaj                      15 - 1 - 61 - 1               
C. Morris                       17 - 1 - 91 - 1(w-2)          
South Africa 1st innings   
D. Elgar                        c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 8   
H. Kuhn                         lbw b Roland-Jones        15  
H. Amla                         c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 6   
Q. de Kock                      c Stokes b Roland-Jones   17  
F. du Plessis                   lbw b Anderson            1   
T. Bavuma                       not out                   34  
C. Morris                       c&b Anderson          2   
K. Maharaj                      c Cook b Stokes           5   
K. Rabada                       b Broad                   30  
M. Morkel                       not out                   2   
Extras                          (lb-4 nb-2)               6   
Total                           (for 8 wickets, 43 overs) 126 
Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-23 H. Kuhn,3-30 H. Amla,4-47 Q. de Kock,5-47 F. du Plessis,6-51 C. Morris,7-61 K. Maharaj,8-114 K. Rabada
To bat: V. Philander
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     10 - 5 - 16 - 2               
S. Broad                        10 - 4 - 28 - 1               
T. Roland-Jones                 11 - 3 - 39 - 4               
B. Stokes                       7 - 1 - 26 - 1(nb-2)          
J. Root                         2 - 0 - 5 - 0                 
M. Ali                          3 - 0 - 8 - 0                 
Referees                   
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                           
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                             
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                   
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.