9 days ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 29, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 9 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
India     1st innings 600 (S. Dhawan 190, C. Pujara 153, A. Rahane 57, H. Pandya 50; N. Pradeep 6-132) 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 291 (D. Perera 92no, A. Mathews 83, U. Tharanga 64)                              
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 189-3)
S. Dhawan                        c Gunathilaka b D. Perera          14  
A. Mukund                        lbw b Gunathilaka                  81  
C. Pujara                        c K. Mendis b Kumara               15  
V. Kohli                         not out                            103 
A. Rahane                        not out                            23  
Extras                           (lb-1 nb-1 w-2)                    4   
Total                            (for 3 wickets declared, 53 overs) 240 
Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-56 C. Pujara,3-189 A. Mukund
Did not bat: H. Pandya, W. Saha, M. Shami, U. Yadav, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    12 - 2 - 63 - 0(nb-1)                  
Dilruwan Perera                  15 - 0 - 67 - 1                        
Lahiru Kumara                    12 - 1 - 59 - 1(w-2)                   
Rangana Herath                   9 - 0 - 34 - 0                         
Danushka Gunathilaka             5 - 0 - 16 - 1                         
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 550 runs)
Dimuth Karunaratne               b R. Ashwin                        97  
Upul Tharanga                    b Shami                            10  
Danushka Gunathilaka             c Pujara b U. Yadav                2   
Kusal Mendis                     c Saha b Jadeja                    36  
Angelo Mathews                   c H. Pandya b Jadeja               2   
Niroshan Dickwella               c Saha b R. Ashwin                 67  
Dilruwan Perera                  not out                            21  
Nuwan Pradeep                    c Kohli b R. Ashwin                0   
Lahiru Kumara                    c Shami b Jadeja                   0   
Rangana Herath                   retired hurt                       0   
Asela Gunaratne                  retired hurt                       0   
Extras                           (lb-3 w-7)                         10  
Total                            (all out, 76.5 overs)              245 
Fall of wickets: 1-22 U. Tharanga,2-29 D. Gunathilaka,3-108 K. Mendis,4-116 A. Mathews,5-217 N. Dickwella,6-240 D. Karunaratne,7-240 N. Pradeep,8-245 L. Kumara
To bat:
Bowling                     
M. Shami                         9 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-5)                    
U. Yadav                         9 - 0 - 42 - 1                         
R. Jadeja                        24.5 - 4 - 71 - 3                      
R. Ashwin                        27 - 4 - 65 - 3                        
H. Pandya                        7 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2)                    
Referees                    
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                             
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                                  
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                                   
Match referee: Richie Richardson                                        
Result: India won by 304 runs

