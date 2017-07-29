UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in London, England England 1st innings 353 (B. Stokes 112, A. Cook 88) South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 8 H. Kuhn lbw b Roland-Jones 15 H. Amla c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 6 Q. de Kock c Stokes b Roland-Jones 17 F. du Plessis lbw b Anderson 1 T. Bavuma c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 52 C. Morris c&b Anderson 2 K. Maharaj c Cook b Stokes 5 K. Rabada b Broad 30 M. Morkel c Cook b Anderson 17 V. Philander not out 10 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-3) 12 Total (all out, 58.4 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-23 H. Kuhn,3-30 H. Amla,4-47 Q. de Kock,5-47 F. du Plessis,6-51 C. Morris,7-61 K. Maharaj,8-114 K. Rabada,9-161 M. Morkel,10-175 T. Bavuma Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 6 - 25 - 3 S. Broad 15 - 5 - 44 - 1(nb-1) T. Roland-Jones 16.4 - 4 - 57 - 5 B. Stokes 7 - 1 - 26 - 1(nb-2) J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 M. Ali 5 - 1 - 9 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook b M. Morkel 7 K. Jennings not out 34 T. Westley not out 28 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 21.2 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Cook To bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, J. Bairstow, T. Roland-Jones, M. Ali, J. Root, D. Malan, B. Stokes Bowling M. Morkel 9 - 3 - 20 - 1 V. Philander 6 - 0 - 30 - 0 K. Rabada 4.2 - 3 - 9 - 0 C. Morris 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Joel Wilson Umpire: Aleem Dar TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle