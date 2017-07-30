FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 30, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Sunday in London, England 
England      1st innings 353 (B. Stokes 112, A. Cook 88)          
South Africa 1st innings 175 (T. Bavuma 52; T. Roland-Jones 5-57) 
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 74-1)
A. Cook                         b M. Morkel                          7   
K. Jennings                     c Morris b Rabada                    48  
T. Westley                      st de Kock b Maharaj                 59  
J. Root                         c M. Morkel b Maharaj                50  
D. Malan                        lbw b Morris                         10  
B. Stokes                       b Morris                             31  
J. Bairstow                     c Rabada b Maharaj                   63  
M. Ali                          run out (, Bavuma)                   8   
T. Roland-Jones                 not out                              23  
Extras                          (lb-11 w-3)                          14  
Total                           (for 8 wickets declared, 79.5 overs) 313 
Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Cook,2-92 K. Jennings,3-170 T. Westley,4-180 J. Root,5-202 D. Malan,6-251 B. Stokes,7-265 M. Ali,8-313 J. Bairstow
Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       19 - 6 - 44 - 1(w-1)                     
V. Philander                    15 - 3 - 54 - 0(w-2)                     
K. Rabada                       18 - 4 - 56 - 1                          
C. Morris                       11 - 0 - 70 - 2                          
K. Maharaj                      13.5 - 2 - 50 - 3                        
D. Elgar                        3 - 0 - 28 - 0                           
South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 492 runs)
H. Kuhn                         b Broad                              11  
D. Elgar                        not out                              72  
H. Amla                         c Root b Roland-Jones                5   
Q. de Kock                      b Stokes                             5   
F. du Plessis                   lbw b Stokes                         0   
T. Bavuma                       not out                              16  
Extras                          (lb-5 nb-3)                          8   
Total                           (for 4 wickets, 38 overs)            117 
Fall of wickets: 1-21 H. Kuhn,2-47 H. Amla,3-52 Q. de Kock,4-52 F. du Plessis
To bat: V. Philander, C. Morris, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     8 - 0 - 20 - 0                           
S. Broad                        10 - 3 - 27 - 1                          
T. Roland-Jones                 7 - 1 - 20 - 1                           
B. Stokes                       8 - 0 - 29 - 2(nb-3)                     
M. Ali                          5 - 2 - 16 - 0                           
Referees                   
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                                      
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                                        
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                              
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

