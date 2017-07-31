UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Monday in London, England England 1st innings 353 (B. Stokes 112, A. Cook 88) South Africa 1st innings 175 (T. Bavuma 52; T. Roland-Jones 5-57) England 2nd innings 313 for 8 decl (J. Bairstow 63, T. Westley 59, J. Root 50) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 117-4; Target: 492 runs) H. Kuhn b Broad 11 D. Elgar c Stokes b Ali 136 H. Amla c Root b Roland-Jones 5 Q. de Kock b Stokes 5 F. du Plessis lbw b Stokes 0 T. Bavuma lbw b Roland-Jones 32 V. Philander lbw b Roland-Jones 0 C. Morris c Stokes b Ali 24 K. Maharaj not out 24 K. Rabada c Stokes b Ali 0 M. Morkel lbw b Ali 0 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-4) 15 Total (all out, 77.1 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-21 H. Kuhn,2-47 H. Amla,3-52 Q. de Kock,4-52 F. du Plessis,5-160 T. Bavuma,6-160 V. Philander,7-205 C. Morris,8-252 D. Elgar,9-252 K. Rabada,10-252 M. Morkel To bat: Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 3 - 26 - 0 S. Broad 16 - 4 - 47 - 1 T. Roland-Jones 18 - 4 - 72 - 3 B. Stokes 14 - 1 - 51 - 2(nb-4) M. Ali 16.1 - 5 - 45 - 4 Referees Umpire: Joel Wilson Umpire: Aleem Dar TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 239 runs