Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and West Indies on Thursday in Nottingham, England England Innings J. Bairstow not out 9 A. Hales not out 10 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (for no loss, 2.2 overs) 21 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, D. Willey, L. Plunkett Bowling J. Holder 1.2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-2) J. Taylor 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: No result