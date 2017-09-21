FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
September 21, 2017

Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and West Indies on Thursday in Nottingham, England 
England Innings           
J. Bairstow                    not out                  9  
A. Hales                       not out                  10 
Extras                         (w-2)                    2  
Total                          (for no loss, 2.2 overs) 21 
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Ali, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, D. Willey, L. Plunkett
Bowling                   
J. Holder                      1.2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-2)       
J. Taylor                      1 - 0 - 10 - 0              
Referees                  
Umpire: Rob Bailey                                         
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                         
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                       
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                             
Result: No result

0 : 0
