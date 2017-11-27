Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Australia and England on Monday in Brisbane, Australia England 1st innings 302 (J. Vince 83, D. Malan 56, M. Stoneman 53) Australia 1st innings 328 (S. Smith 141no, S. Marsh 51) England 2nd innings 195 (J. Root 51) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 114-0; Target: 170 runs) C. Bancroft not out 82 D. Warner not out 87 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (for no loss, 50 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: S. Smith, U. Khawaja, P. Handscomb, S. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 11 - 2 - 27 - 0(nb-1) S. Broad 10 - 2 - 20 - 0 M. Ali 4 - 0 - 23 - 0 C. Woakes 11 - 1 - 46 - 0 J. Ball 8 - 1 - 38 - 0(w-1) J. Root 6 - 1 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Australia won by 10 wickets