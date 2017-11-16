Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Kolkata, India India 1st innings L. Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0 S. Dhawan b Lakmal 8 C. Pujara not out 8 V. Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0 A. Rahane not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 11.5 overs) 17 Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli India: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling Suranga Lakmal 6 - 6 - 0 - 3 Lahiru Gamage 5.5 - 1 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: David Boon