Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
#Cricket News
November 17, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a day ago

Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Friday in Kolkata, India 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 17-3)
L. Rahul                      c Dickwella b Lakmal        0  
S. Dhawan                     b Lakmal                    8  
C. Pujara                     not out                     47 
V. Kohli                      lbw b Lakmal                0  
A. Rahane                     c Dickwella b Shanaka       4  
R. Ashwin                     c Karunaratne b Shanaka     4  
W. Saha                       not out                     6  
Extras                        (b-4 lb-1)                  5  
Total                         (for 5 wickets, 32.5 overs) 74 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli,4-30 A. Rahane,5-50 R. Ashwin
To bat: R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                11 - 9 - 5 - 3                 
Lahiru Gamage                 11.5 - 3 - 24 - 0              
Dasun Shanaka                 8 - 2 - 23 - 2                 
Dimuth Karunaratne            2 - 0 - 17 - 0                 
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                          
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                       
Match referee: David Boon

