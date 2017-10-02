Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday in Potchefstroom, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 496 for 3 decl (D. Elgar 199, H. Amla 137, A. Markram 97) Bangladesh 1st innings 320 (M. Haque 77, Mahmudullah 66) South Africa 2nd innings 247 for 6 decl (F. du Plessis 81, T. Bavuma 71) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 49-3; Target: 424 runs) Tamim Iqbal b M. Morkel 0 Imrul Kayes c de Kock b Maharaj 32 Mominul Haque lbw b M. Morkel 0 Mushfiqur Rahim c Amla b Rabada 16 Mahmudullah b Rabada 9 Liton Das lbw b Rabada 4 Sabbir Rahman lbw b Maharaj 4 Mehidy Hasan not out 15 Taskin Ahmed lbw b Maharaj 4 Shafiul Islam run out (Rabada, de Kock) 2 Mustafizur Rahman c&b Maharaj 1 Extras (b-1 nb-2) 3 Total (all out, 32.4 overs) 90 Fall of wickets: 1-0 T. Iqbal,2-0 M. Haque,3-49 I. Kayes,4-55 M. Rahim,5-62 Mahmudullah,6-67 L. Das,7-67 Sa. Rahman,8-71 T. Ahmed,9-75 Sh. Islam,10-90 M. Rahman Bowling M. Morkel 5.2 - 2 - 19 - 2(nb-1) K. Rabada 10 - 3 - 33 - 3(nb-1) D. Olivier 5.4 - 1 - 12 - 0 K. Maharaj 10.4 - 1 - 25 - 4 A. Phehlukwayo 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by 333 runs