UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
#Cricket News
September 27, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and West Indies on Wednesday in London, England 
West Indies Innings       
C. Gayle                       c Root b Woakes             2   
E. Lewis                       retired                     176 
S. Hope                        c Buttler b Woakes          11  
M. Samuels                     lbw b Woakes                1   
J. Mohammed                    c Buttler b Rashid          46  
J. Holder                      c Billings b Plunkett       77  
R. Powell                      not out                     28  
Extras                         (lb-3 w-12)                 15  
Total                          (for 5 wickets, 50 overs)   356 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 C. Gayle,2-19 S. Hope,3-33 M. Samuels,4-150 J. Mohammed,5-356 J. Holder
Did not bat: A. Nurse, J. Taylor, A. Joseph, M. Cummins
Bowling                   
C. Woakes                      10 - 0 - 71 - 3                 
J. Ball                        10 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-1)            
L. Plunkett                    10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4)            
M. Ali                         9 - 1 - 70 - 0(w-3)             
J. Root                        1 - 0 - 10 - 0                  
A. Rashid                      10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4)            
England Innings           
J. Roy                         c S. Hope b Joseph          84  
J. Bairstow                    c S. Hope b Joseph          39  
J. Root                        c S. Hope b Joseph          14  
E. Morgan                      c sub b Joseph              19  
J. Buttler                     not out                     43  
S. Billings                    c Gayle b Joseph            2   
M. Ali                         not out                     48  
Extras                         (lb-4 nb-2 w-3)             9   
Total                          (for 5 wickets, 35.1 overs) 258 
Fall of wickets: 1-126 J. Roy,2-144 J. Bairstow,3-157 J. Root,4-177 E. Morgan,5-181 S. Billings
Did not bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, J. Ball
Bowling                   
J. Taylor                      7 - 0 - 48 - 0                  
J. Holder                      9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1)             
A. Joseph                      8.1 - 0 - 56 - 5(nb-1 w-1)      
M. Cummins                     6 - 0 - 49 - 0(nb-1)            
A. Nurse                       3 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1)             
R. Powell                      2 - 0 - 10 - 0                  
Referees                  
Umpire: Rob Bailey                                             
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                             
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                           
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                                 
Result: England won by 6 runs (D/L Method)

