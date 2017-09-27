UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and West Indies on Wednesday in London, England West Indies Innings C. Gayle c Root b Woakes 2 E. Lewis retired 176 S. Hope c Buttler b Woakes 11 M. Samuels lbw b Woakes 1 J. Mohammed c Buttler b Rashid 46 J. Holder c Billings b Plunkett 77 R. Powell not out 28 Extras (lb-3 w-12) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-2 C. Gayle,2-19 S. Hope,3-33 M. Samuels,4-150 J. Mohammed,5-356 J. Holder Did not bat: A. Nurse, J. Taylor, A. Joseph, M. Cummins Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 71 - 3 J. Ball 10 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-1) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4) M. Ali 9 - 1 - 70 - 0(w-3) J. Root 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4) England Innings J. Roy c S. Hope b Joseph 84 J. Bairstow c S. Hope b Joseph 39 J. Root c S. Hope b Joseph 14 E. Morgan c sub b Joseph 19 J. Buttler not out 43 S. Billings c Gayle b Joseph 2 M. Ali not out 48 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-3) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 35.1 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-126 J. Roy,2-144 J. Bairstow,3-157 J. Root,4-177 E. Morgan,5-181 S. Billings Did not bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, J. Ball Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 48 - 0 J. Holder 9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) A. Joseph 8.1 - 0 - 56 - 5(nb-1 w-1) M. Cummins 6 - 0 - 49 - 0(nb-1) A. Nurse 3 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1) R. Powell 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 6 runs (D/L Method)