UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and West Indies on Friday in Southampton, England West Indies Innings C. Gayle c Plunkett b Curran 40 K. Hope c&b Plunkett 33 S. Hope c Billings b Ball 72 M. Samuels st Buttler b Ali 32 J. Mohammed c Root b Rashid 25 S. Ambris not out 38 R. Powell b Plunkett 11 A. Nurse not out 31 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-52 C. Gayle,2-86 K. Hope,3-143 M. Samuels,4-195 J. Mohammed,5-221 S. Hope,6-253 R. Powell Did not bat: J. Taylor, A. Joseph, M. Cummins Bowling J. Ball 10 - 1 - 94 - 1(w-1) T. Curran 10 - 1 - 62 - 1(w-2) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 36 - 1 England Innings J. Roy lbw b Cummins 96 J. Bairstow not out 141 J. Root not out 46 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 1 wickets, 38 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-156 J. Roy Did not bat: E. Morgan, J. Buttler, S. Billings, M. Ali, T. Curran, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, J. Ball Bowling J. Taylor 8 - 0 - 52 - 0 A. Joseph 7 - 0 - 54 - 0 M. Cummins 8 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-5) A. Nurse 8 - 0 - 56 - 0 M. Samuels 4 - 0 - 41 - 0 R. Powell 3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 9 wickets