UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
September 19, 2017 / 4:48 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and West Indies on Tuesday in Manchester, England 
West Indies Innings       
C. Gayle                       c Root b Woakes             37  
E. Lewis                       c Hales b Ali               11  
S. Hope                        c Bairstow b Stokes         35  
M. Samuels                     c Buttler b Stokes          17  
J. Mohammed                    c Hales b Rashid            18  
R. Powell                      c Willey b Woakes           23  
J. Holder                      not out                     41  
A. Nurse                       c Root b Rashid             1   
D. Bishoo                      b Willey                    5   
J. Taylor                      c Buttler b Stokes          2   
K. Williams                    not out                     0   
Extras                         (lb-3 nb-2 w-9)             14  
Total                          (for 9 wickets, 42 overs)   204 
Fall of wickets: 1-45 E. Lewis,2-53 C. Gayle,3-103 S. Hope,4-107 M. Samuels,5-149 J. Mohammed,6-150 R. Powell,7-160 A. Nurse,8-187 D. Bishoo,9-202 J. Taylor
Bowling                   
C. Woakes                      8 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-2)             
D. Willey                      6 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1)             
M. Ali                         2 - 0 - 5 - 1                   
A. Rashid                      9 - 0 - 31 - 2                  
L. Plunkett                    8 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-2)             
B. Stokes                      9 - 0 - 43 - 3(nb-2 w-4)        
England Innings           
J. Bairstow                    not out                     100 
A. Hales                       c Lewis b Taylor            19  
J. Root                        b Williams                  54  
E. Morgan                      c S. Hope b Williams        10  
B. Stokes                      not out                     23  
Extras                         (w-4)                       4   
Total                          (for 3 wickets, 30.5 overs) 210 
Fall of wickets: 1-31 A. Hales,2-156 J. Root,3-175 E. Morgan
Did not bat: J. Buttler, M. Ali, A. Rashid, C. Woakes, D. Willey, L. Plunkett
Bowling                   
J. Taylor                      7 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1)             
J. Holder                      3 - 0 - 18 - 0                  
K. Williams                    6 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-1)             
A. Nurse                       8.5 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1)           
D. Bishoo                      6 - 0 - 48 - 0                  
Referees                  
Umpire: Simon Fry                                              
Umpire: Tim Robinson                                           
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                          
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                                 
Result: England won by 7 wickets

