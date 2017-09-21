FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 12:31 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and Australia on Thursday in Kolkata, India 
India Innings          
A. Rahane                   run out (Cartwright, Wade) 55  
Ro. Sharma                  c&b Coulter-Nile       7   
V. Kohli                    b Coulter-Nile             92  
M. Pandey                   b Agar                     3   
K. Jadhav                   c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile   24  
M. Dhoni                    c Smith b Richardson       5   
H. Pandya                   c Warner b Richardson      20  
B. Kumar                    c Maxwell b Richardson     20  
K. Yadav                    c Wade b Cummins           0   
J. Bumrah                   not out                    10  
Y. Chahal                   run out (Wade)             1   
Extras                      (b-1 nb-1 w-13)            15  
Total                       (all out, 50 overs)        252 
Fall of wickets: 1-19 Ro. Sharma,2-121 A. Rahane,3-131 M. Pandey,4-186 K. Jadhav,5-197 V. Kohli,6-204 M. Dhoni,7-239 B. Kumar,8-239 K. Yadav,9-246 H. Pandya,10-252 Y. Chahal
Bowling                
P. Cummins                  10 - 1 - 34 - 1(w-1)           
N. Coulter-Nile             10 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-5)           
K. Richardson               10 - 0 - 55 - 3(nb-1 w-1)      
M. Stoinis                  9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2)            
A. Agar                     9 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-2)            
T. Head                     2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)            
Australia Innings      
H. Cartwright               b B. Kumar                 1   
D. Warner                   c Rahane b B. Kumar        1   
S. Smith                    c sub b H. Pandya          59  
T. Head                     c M. Pandey b Chahal       39  
G. Maxwell                  st Dhoni b Chahal          14  
M. Stoinis                  not out                    62  
M. Wade                     b K. Yadav                 2   
A. Agar                     lbw b K. Yadav             0   
P. Cummins                  c Dhoni b K. Yadav         0   
N. Coulter-Nile             c&b H. Pandya          8   
K. Richardson               lbw b B. Kumar             0   
Extras                      (b-4 lb-6 w-6)             16  
Total                       (all out, 43.1 overs)      202 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 H. Cartwright,2-9 D. Warner,3-85 T. Head,4-106 G. Maxwell,5-138 S. Smith,6-148 M. Wade,7-148 A. Agar,8-148 P. Cummins,9-182 N. Coulter-Nile,10-202 K. Richardson
Bowling                
B. Kumar                    6.1 - 2 - 9 - 3                
J. Bumrah                   7 - 1 - 39 - 0                 
H. Pandya                   10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1)           
Y. Chahal                   10 - 1 - 34 - 2(w-3)           
K. Yadav                    10 - 1 - 54 - 3(w-2)           
Referees               
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary                                     
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                  
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                                  
Result: India won by 50 runs

