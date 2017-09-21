UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and Australia on Thursday in Kolkata, India India Innings A. Rahane run out (Cartwright, Wade) 55 Ro. Sharma c&b Coulter-Nile 7 V. Kohli b Coulter-Nile 92 M. Pandey b Agar 3 K. Jadhav c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 24 M. Dhoni c Smith b Richardson 5 H. Pandya c Warner b Richardson 20 B. Kumar c Maxwell b Richardson 20 K. Yadav c Wade b Cummins 0 J. Bumrah not out 10 Y. Chahal run out (Wade) 1 Extras (b-1 nb-1 w-13) 15 Total (all out, 50 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-19 Ro. Sharma,2-121 A. Rahane,3-131 M. Pandey,4-186 K. Jadhav,5-197 V. Kohli,6-204 M. Dhoni,7-239 B. Kumar,8-239 K. Yadav,9-246 H. Pandya,10-252 Y. Chahal Bowling P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 34 - 1(w-1) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-5) K. Richardson 10 - 0 - 55 - 3(nb-1 w-1) M. Stoinis 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2) A. Agar 9 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-2) T. Head 2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) Australia Innings H. Cartwright b B. Kumar 1 D. Warner c Rahane b B. Kumar 1 S. Smith c sub b H. Pandya 59 T. Head c M. Pandey b Chahal 39 G. Maxwell st Dhoni b Chahal 14 M. Stoinis not out 62 M. Wade b K. Yadav 2 A. Agar lbw b K. Yadav 0 P. Cummins c Dhoni b K. Yadav 0 N. Coulter-Nile c&b H. Pandya 8 K. Richardson lbw b B. Kumar 0 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-6) 16 Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-2 H. Cartwright,2-9 D. Warner,3-85 T. Head,4-106 G. Maxwell,5-138 S. Smith,6-148 M. Wade,7-148 A. Agar,8-148 P. Cummins,9-182 N. Coulter-Nile,10-202 K. Richardson Bowling B. Kumar 6.1 - 2 - 9 - 3 J. Bumrah 7 - 1 - 39 - 0 H. Pandya 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) Y. Chahal 10 - 1 - 34 - 2(w-3) K. Yadav 10 - 1 - 54 - 3(w-2) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 50 runs