UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard
#Cricket News
September 24, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday in Indore, India 
Australia Innings          
D. Warner                       b H. Pandya                 42  
A. Finch                        c Jadhav b K. Yadav         124 
S. Smith                        c Bumrah b K. Yadav         63  
G. Maxwell                      st Dhoni b Chahal           5   
T. Head                         b Bumrah                    4   
M. Stoinis                      not out                     27  
P. Handscomb                    c M. Pandey b Bumrah        3   
A. Agar                         not out                     9   
Extras                          (lb-2 w-14)                 16  
Total                           (for 6 wickets, 50 overs)   293 
Fall of wickets: 1-70 D. Warner,2-224 A. Finch,3-243 S. Smith,4-243 G. Maxwell,5-260 T. Head,6-275 P. Handscomb
Did not bat: P. Cummins, N. Coulter-Nile, K. Richardson
Bowling                    
B. Kumar                        10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-4)            
J. Bumrah                       10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-5)            
Y. Chahal                       10 - 0 - 54 - 1                 
H. Pandya                       10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-2)            
K. Yadav                        10 - 0 - 75 - 2(w-3)            
India Innings              
A. Rahane                       lbw b Cummins               70  
Ro. Sharma                      c sub b Coulter-Nile        71  
V. Kohli                        c Finch b Agar              28  
H. Pandya                       c Richardson b Cummins      78  
K. Jadhav                       c Handscomb b Richardson    2   
M. Pandey                       not out                     36  
M. Dhoni                        not out                     3   
Extras                          (lb-3 w-3)                  6   
Total                           (for 5 wickets, 47.5 overs) 294 
Fall of wickets: 1-139 Ro. Sharma,2-147 A. Rahane,3-203 V. Kohli,4-206 K. Jadhav,5-284 H. Pandya
Did not bat: B. Kumar, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal
Bowling                    
P. Cummins                      10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-1)            
N. Coulter-Nile                 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-1)            
K. Richardson                   8.5 - 0 - 45 - 1                
M. Stoinis                      8 - 0 - 61 - 0                  
A. Agar                         10 - 0 - 71 - 1                 
G. Maxwell                      1 - 0 - 2 - 0                   
Referees                   
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                          
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                                 
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth                                  
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                                       
Result: India won by 5 wickets

