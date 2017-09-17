UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday in Chennai, India India Innings A. Rahane c Wade b Coulter-Nile 5 Ro. Sharma c Coulter-Nile b Stoinis 28 V. Kohli c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0 M. Pandey c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0 K. Jadhav c Cartwright b Stoinis 40 M. Dhoni c Warner b Faulkner 79 H. Pandya c Faulkner b Zampa 83 B. Kumar not out 32 K. Yadav not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-5) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Rahane,2-11 V. Kohli,3-11 M. Pandey,4-64 Ro. Sharma,5-87 K. Jadhav,6-205 H. Pandya,7-277 M. Dhoni Did not bat: Y. Chahal, J. Bumrah Bowling P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-2) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 0 - 44 - 3(nb-1 w-1) J. Faulkner 10 - 1 - 67 - 1(nb-2) M. Stoinis 10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2) A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 66 - 1 Australia Innings D. Warner c Dhoni b K. Yadav 25 H. Cartwright b Bumrah 1 S. Smith c Bumrah b H. Pandya 1 T. Head c Dhoni b H. Pandya 5 G. Maxwell c M. Pandey b Chahal 39 M. Stoinis c sub b K. Yadav 3 M. Wade st Dhoni b Chahal 9 J. Faulkner not out 32 P. Cummins c Bumrah b Chahal 9 N. Coulter-Nile c Jadhav b B. Kumar 2 A. Zampa not out 5 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 21 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-15 H. Cartwright,2-20 S. Smith,3-29 T. Head,4-35 D. Warner,5-76 G. Maxwell,6-76 M. Stoinis,7-93 M. Wade,8-109 P. Cummins,9-127 N. Coulter-Nile Bowling B. Kumar 4 - 0 - 25 - 1(w-2) J. Bumrah 4 - 0 - 20 - 1(w-1) H. Pandya 4 - 0 - 28 - 2(w-1) K. Yadav 4 - 0 - 33 - 2 Y. Chahal 5 - 0 - 30 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 26 runs (D/L Method)