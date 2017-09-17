FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
September 17, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday in Chennai, India 
India Innings             
A. Rahane                      c Wade b Coulter-Nile     5   
Ro. Sharma                     c Coulter-Nile b Stoinis  28  
V. Kohli                       c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile  0   
M. Pandey                      c Wade b Coulter-Nile     0   
K. Jadhav                      c Cartwright b Stoinis    40  
M. Dhoni                       c Warner b Faulkner       79  
H. Pandya                      c Faulkner b Zampa        83  
B. Kumar                       not out                   32  
K. Yadav                       not out                   0   
Extras                         (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-5)       14  
Total                          (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 281 
Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Rahane,2-11 V. Kohli,3-11 M. Pandey,4-64 Ro. Sharma,5-87 K. Jadhav,6-205 H. Pandya,7-277 M. Dhoni
Did not bat: Y. Chahal, J. Bumrah
Bowling                   
P. Cummins                     10 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-2)          
N. Coulter-Nile                10 - 0 - 44 - 3(nb-1 w-1)     
J. Faulkner                    10 - 1 - 67 - 1(nb-2)         
M. Stoinis                     10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2)          
A. Zampa                       10 - 0 - 66 - 1               
Australia Innings         
D. Warner                      c Dhoni b K. Yadav        25  
H. Cartwright                  b Bumrah                  1   
S. Smith                       c Bumrah b H. Pandya      1   
T. Head                        c Dhoni b H. Pandya       5   
G. Maxwell                     c M. Pandey b Chahal      39  
M. Stoinis                     c sub b K. Yadav          3   
M. Wade                        st Dhoni b Chahal         9   
J. Faulkner                    not out                   32  
P. Cummins                     c Bumrah b Chahal         9   
N. Coulter-Nile                c Jadhav b B. Kumar       2   
A. Zampa                       not out                   5   
Extras                         (lb-1 w-5)                6   
Total                          (for 9 wickets, 21 overs) 137 
Fall of wickets: 1-15 H. Cartwright,2-20 S. Smith,3-29 T. Head,4-35 D. Warner,5-76 G. Maxwell,6-76 M. Stoinis,7-93 M. Wade,8-109 P. Cummins,9-127 N. Coulter-Nile
Bowling                   
B. Kumar                       4 - 0 - 25 - 1(w-2)           
J. Bumrah                      4 - 0 - 20 - 1(w-1)           
H. Pandya                      4 - 0 - 28 - 2(w-1)           
K. Yadav                       4 - 0 - 33 - 2                
Y. Chahal                      5 - 0 - 30 - 3(w-1)           
Referees                  
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary                                       
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                       
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth                               
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                                    
Result: India won by 26 runs (D/L Method)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.