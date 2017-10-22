FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard
October 22, 2017

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Mumbai, India 
India Innings         
Ro. Sharma                 b Boult                   20  
S. Dhawan                  c Latham b Boult          9   
V. Kohli                   c Boult b Southee         121 
K. Jadhav                  c&b Santner           12  
D. Karthik                 c Munro b Southee         37  
M. Dhoni                   c Guptill b Boult         25  
H. Pandya                  c Williamson b Boult      16  
B. Kumar                   c Nicholls b Southee      26  
K. Yadav                   not out                   0   
Extras                     (lb-4 w-10)               14  
Total                      (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 280 
Fall of wickets: 1-16 S. Dhawan,2-29 Ro. Sharma,3-71 K. Jadhav,4-144 D. Karthik,5-201 M. Dhoni,6-238 H. Pandya,7-270 V. Kohli,8-280 B. Kumar
Did not bat: J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal
Bowling               
T. Southee                 10 - 0 - 73 - 3               
T. Boult                   10 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-2)          
A. Milne                   9 - 0 - 62 - 0(w-3)           
M. Santner                 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-3)          
C. de Grandhomme           4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1)           
C. Munro                   7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1)           
New Zealand Innings   
M. Guptill                 c Karthik b H. Pandya     32  
C. Munro                   c Karthik b Bumrah        28  
K. Williamson              c Jadhav b K. Yadav       6   
R. Taylor                  c Chahal b B. Kumar       95  
T. Latham                  not out                   103 
H. Nicholls                not out                   4   
Extras                     (lb-11 w-5)               16  
Total                      (for 4 wickets, 49 overs) 284 
Fall of wickets: 1-48 C. Munro,2-62 K. Williamson,3-80 M. Guptill,4-280 R. Taylor
Did not bat: C. de Grandhomme, M. Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling               
B. Kumar                   10 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-2)          
J. Bumrah                  9 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-1)           
K. Yadav                   10 - 0 - 64 - 1               
H. Pandya                  10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2)          
Y. Chahal                  10 - 0 - 51 - 0               
Referees              
Umpire: Michael Gough                                    
Umpire: CK Nandan                                        
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                    
Match referee: Chris Broad                               
Result: New Zealand won by 6 wickets

