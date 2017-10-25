FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 25, 2017 / 11:40 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Pune, India 
New Zealand Innings        
M. Guptill                      c Dhoni b B. Kumar        11  
C. Munro                        b B. Kumar                10  
K. Williamson                   lbw b Bumrah              3   
R. Taylor                       c Dhoni b H. Pandya       21  
T. Latham                       b A. Patel                38  
H. Nicholls                     b B. Kumar                42  
C. de Grandhomme                c Bumrah b Chahal         41  
M. Santner                      c Kohli b Bumrah          29  
A. Milne                        lbw b Chahal              0   
T. Southee                      not out                   25  
T. Boult                        not out                   2   
Extras                          (lb-3 w-5)                8   
Total                           (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 230 
Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-25 K. Williamson,3-27 C. Munro,4-58 R. Taylor,5-118 T. Latham,6-165 H. Nicholls,7-188 C. de Grandhomme,8-188 A. Milne,9-220 M. Santner
Bowling                    
B. Kumar                        10 - 0 - 45 - 3(w-1)          
J. Bumrah                       10 - 2 - 38 - 2               
K. Jadhav                       8 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1)           
H. Pandya                       4 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-2)           
A. Patel                        10 - 1 - 54 - 1(w-1)          
Y. Chahal                       8 - 1 - 36 - 2                
India Innings              
Ro. Sharma                      c Munro b Southee         7   
S. Dhawan                       c Taylor b Milne          68  
V. Kohli                        c Latham b de Grandhomme  29  
D. Karthik                      not out                   64  
H. Pandya                       c Milne b Santner         30  
M. Dhoni                        not out                   18  
Extras                          (lb-7 w-9)                16  
Total                           (for 4 wickets, 46 overs) 232 
Fall of wickets: 1-22 Ro. Sharma,2-79 V. Kohli,3-145 S. Dhawan,4-204 H. Pandya
Did not bat: K. Jadhav, A. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal
Bowling                    
T. Southee                      9 - 1 - 60 - 1                
T. Boult                        10 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-3)          
A. Milne                        8 - 1 - 21 - 1(w-1)           
M. Santner                      10 - 0 - 38 - 1               
C. de Grandhomme                7 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1)           
C. Munro                        2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-2)           
Referees                   
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                               
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                            
TV umpire: Michael Gough                                      
Match referee: Chris Broad                                    
Result: India won by 6 wickets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.