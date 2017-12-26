FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard
December 26, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Tuesday in Christchurch, New Zealand 
New Zealand Innings        
G. Worker                       b Cottrell                2   
C. Munro                        c Gayle b Holder          21  
N. Broom                        c Gayle b Cottrell        2   
R. Taylor                       not out                   47  
T. Latham                       st S. Hope b Miller       37  
H. Nicholls                     not out                   18  
Extras                          (lb-2 w-2)                4   
Total                           (for 4 wickets, 23 overs) 131 
Fall of wickets: 1-10 G. Worker,2-26 N. Broom,3-26 C. Munro,4-99 T. Latham
Did not bat: M. Santner, T. Astle, M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult
Bowling                    
S. Cottrell                     6 - 0 - 19 - 2(w-1)           
J. Holder                       6 - 2 - 21 - 1                
N. Miller                       5 - 0 - 26 - 1(w-1)           
S. Gabriel                      4 - 0 - 37 - 0                
A. Nurse                        2 - 0 - 26 - 0                
West Indies Innings (D/L Target: 166 off 23)
C. Gayle                        c Munro b Henry           4   
C. Walton                       b Boult                   0   
S. Hope                         c Taylor b Boult          2   
K. Hope                         lbw b Henry               1   
J. Mohammed                     b Boult                   1   
J. Holder                       c Broom b Santner         34  
R. Powell                       c Ferguson b Santner      11  
A. Nurse                        b Astle                   1   
N. Miller                       not out                   20  
S. Cottrell                     c Henry b Santner         3   
S. Gabriel                      not out                   12  
Extras                          (w-10)                    10  
Total                           (for 9 wickets, 23 overs) 99  
Fall of wickets: 1-4 C. Gayle,2-6 S. Hope,3-7 K. Hope,4-8 J. Mohammed,5-9 C. Walton,6-57 R. Powell,7-58 A. Nurse,8-64 J. Holder,9-73 S. Cottrell
Bowling                    
M. Henry                        5 - 1 - 18 - 2                
T. Boult                        5 - 0 - 18 - 3                
L. Ferguson                     4 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-4)           
M. Santner                      5 - 0 - 15 - 3                
T. Astle                        4 - 0 - 24 - 1                
Referees                   
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                     
Match referee: Andy Pycroft                                   
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                               
Umpire: Chris Brown                                           
Result: New Zealand won by 66 runs (D/L Method)

