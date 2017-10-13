UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings Fakhar Zaman b Dananjaya 43 Ahmed Shehzad c Dananjaya b Gamage 0 Babar Azam c K. Mendis b Lakmal 103 Mohammad Hafeez c T. Perera b Vandersay 32 Shoaib Malik c Dananjaya b Lakmal 81 Sarfraz Ahmed c Tharanga b T. Perera 1 Imad Wasim not out 10 Hasan Ali not out 11 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Shehzad,2-75 F. Zaman,3-124 M. Hafeez,4-263 S. Malik,5-266 S. Ahmed,6-269 B. Azam Did not bat: S. Khan, R. Raees, J. Khan Bowling Suranga Lakmal 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-3) Lahiru Gamage 8 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2) Akila Dananjaya 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-2) Thisara Perera 8 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-1) Jeffrey Vandersay 10 - 0 - 47 - 1 Milinda Siriwardana 6 - 0 - 28 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings Niroshan Dickwella c S. Ahmed b Raees 19 Upul Tharanga b Hafeez 18 Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Raees 4 Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Raees 53 Kusal Mendis c S. Ahmed b H. Ali 2 Milinda Siriwardana b H. Ali 0 Thisara Perera c sub b S. Khan 21 Akila Dananjaya not out 50 Jeffrey Vandersay c S. Ahmed b H. Ali 25 Suranga Lakmal not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-6) 10 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-30 N. Dickwella,2-34 D. Chandimal,3-55 U. Tharanga,4-67 K. Mendis,5-67 M. Siriwardana,6-108 T. Perera,7-132 L. Thirimanne,8-200 J. Vandersay Did not bat: L. Gamage Bowling Junaid Khan 6 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) Rumman Raees 9 - 1 - 49 - 3 Mohammad Hafeez 10 - 2 - 32 - 1 Hasan Ali 9 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-3) Shoaib Malik 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 Shadab Khan 7 - 0 - 26 - 1(w-2) Imad Wasim 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Pakistan won by 83 runs