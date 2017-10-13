FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard
October 13, 2017

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates 
Pakistan Innings            
Fakhar Zaman                     b Dananjaya               43  
Ahmed Shehzad                    c Dananjaya b Gamage      0   
Babar Azam                       c K. Mendis b Lakmal      103 
Mohammad Hafeez                  c T. Perera b Vandersay   32  
Shoaib Malik                     c Dananjaya b Lakmal      81  
Sarfraz Ahmed                    c Tharanga b T. Perera    1   
Imad Wasim                       not out                   10  
Hasan Ali                        not out                   11  
Extras                           (lb-2 w-9)                11  
Total                            (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 292 
Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Shehzad,2-75 F. Zaman,3-124 M. Hafeez,4-263 S. Malik,5-266 S. Ahmed,6-269 B. Azam
Did not bat: S. Khan, R. Raees, J. Khan
Bowling                     
Suranga Lakmal                   10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-3)          
Lahiru Gamage                    8 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2)           
Akila Dananjaya                  8 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-2)           
Thisara Perera                   8 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-1)           
Jeffrey Vandersay                10 - 0 - 47 - 1               
Milinda Siriwardana              6 - 0 - 28 - 0                
Sri Lanka Innings           
Niroshan Dickwella               c S. Ahmed b Raees        19  
Upul Tharanga                    b Hafeez                  18  
Dinesh Chandimal                 lbw b Raees               4   
Lahiru Thirimanne                lbw b Raees               53  
Kusal Mendis                     c S. Ahmed b H. Ali       2   
Milinda Siriwardana              b H. Ali                  0   
Thisara Perera                   c sub b S. Khan           21  
Akila Dananjaya                  not out                   50  
Jeffrey Vandersay                c S. Ahmed b H. Ali       25  
Suranga Lakmal                   not out                   7   
Extras                           (b-1 lb-3 w-6)            10  
Total                            (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 209 
Fall of wickets: 1-30 N. Dickwella,2-34 D. Chandimal,3-55 U. Tharanga,4-67 K. Mendis,5-67 M. Siriwardana,6-108 T. Perera,7-132 L. Thirimanne,8-200 J. Vandersay
Did not bat: L. Gamage
Bowling                     
Junaid Khan                      6 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1)           
Rumman Raees                     9 - 1 - 49 - 3                
Mohammad Hafeez                  10 - 2 - 32 - 1               
Hasan Ali                        9 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-3)           
Shoaib Malik                     5 - 0 - 19 - 0                
Shadab Khan                      7 - 0 - 26 - 1(w-2)           
Imad Wasim                       4 - 0 - 15 - 0                
Referees                    
Umpire: Ahsan Raza                                             
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                          
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Match referee: Andy Pycroft                                    
Result: Pakistan won by 83 runs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
