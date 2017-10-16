UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings Fakhar Zaman c K. Mendis b Gamage 11 Ahmed Shehzad c Siriwardana b Lakmal 8 Babar Azam c K. Mendis b Gamage 101 Mohammad Hafeez c Dickwella b Gamage 8 Shoaib Malik c Dickwella b T. Perera 11 Sarfraz Ahmed b T. Perera 5 Imad Wasim lbw b Vandersay 10 Shadab Khan not out 52 Hasan Ali run out (Dananjaya) 7 Rumman Raees c Dananjaya b Gamage 0 Junaid Khan not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-17 F. Zaman,2-27 A. Shehzad,3-40 M. Hafeez,4-71 S. Malik,5-79 S. Ahmed,6-101 I. Wasim,7-210 B. Azam,8-218 H. Ali,9-218 R. Raees Bowling Suranga Lakmal 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2) Lahiru Gamage 10 - 0 - 57 - 4(w-1) Jeffrey Vandersay 9 - 0 - 44 - 1 Thisara Perera 10 - 0 - 34 - 2 Akila Dananjaya 9 - 0 - 30 - 0 Milinda Siriwardana 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings Niroshan Dickwella lbw b J. Khan 3 Upul Tharanga not out 112 Kusal Mendis c Shehzad b H. Ali 10 Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Malik 12 Dinesh Chandimal b S. Khan 2 Milinda Siriwardana c B. Azam b S. Khan 3 Thisara Perera c B. Azam b Hafeez 7 Akila Dananjaya b S. Khan 1 Jeffrey Vandersay c Shehzad b Raees 22 Suranga Lakmal run out (Shehzad, S. Ahmed) 1 Lahiru Gamage run out (, Raees) 3 Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11 Total (all out, 48 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-10 N. Dickwella,2-30 K. Mendis,3-70 L. Thirimanne,4-79 D. Chandimal,5-83 M. Siriwardana,6-92 T. Perera,7-93 A. Dananjaya,8-169 J. Vandersay,9-172 S. Lakmal,10-187 L. Gamage Bowling Junaid Khan 6 - 0 - 21 - 1 Rumman Raees 8 - 1 - 37 - 1 Hasan Ali 10 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-2) Imad Wasim 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Mohammad Hafeez 10 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-2) Shoaib Malik 4 - 0 - 17 - 1 Shadab Khan 9 - 1 - 47 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Shozab Raza Result: Pakistan won by 32 runs