FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
market analysis
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
china
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 20, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates 
Sri Lanka Innings        
Niroshan Dickwella            c Zaman b J. Khan         22  
Upul Tharanga                 b U. khan                 0   
Dinesh Chandimal              run out (S. Ahmed)        16  
Sadeera Samarawickrama        b Wasim                   0   
Lahiru Thirimanne             c B. Azam b Wasim         62  
Milinda Siriwardana           c U. khan b H. Ali        13  
Seekkuge Prasanna             b S. Khan                 5   
Thisara Perera                c B. Azam b S. Khan       0   
Akila Dananjaya               c S. Ahmed b H. Ali       18  
Suranga Lakmal                not out                   23  
Lahiru Gamage                 b H. Ali                  1   
Extras                        (b-4 lb-1 w-8)            13  
Total                         (all out, 43.4 overs)     173 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 U. Tharanga,2-30 N. Dickwella,3-59 D. Chandimal,4-59 S. Samarawickrama,5-91 M. Siriwardana,6-99 S. Prasanna,7-99 T. Perera,8-142 A. Dananjaya,9-164 L. Thirimanne,10-173 L. Gamage
Bowling                  
Junaid Khan                   4 - 0 - 22 - 1                
Usman Khan                    6.3 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-6)         
Imad Wasim                    7 - 0 - 13 - 2(w-1)           
Mohammad Hafeez               9.3 - 1 - 29 - 0              
Hasan Ali                     8.4 - 0 - 37 - 3              
Shadab Khan                   8 - 0 - 29 - 2(w-1)           
Pakistan Innings         
Imam-ul-Haq                   lbw b Gamage              2   
Fakhar Zaman                  st Dickwella b Dananjaya  17  
Babar Azam                    not out                   69  
Mohammad Hafeez               c Gamage b Prasanna       9   
Shoaib Malik                  not out                   69  
Extras                        (lb-2 w-9)                11  
Total                         (for 3 wickets, 39 overs) 177 
Fall of wickets: 1-12 Imam-ul-Haq,2-37 F. Zaman,3-58 M. Hafeez
Did not bat: S. Ahmed, I. Wasim, S. Khan, H. Ali, U. Khan, J. Khan
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                7 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1)           
Lahiru Gamage                 5 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-5)           
Akila Dananjaya               8 - 1 - 29 - 1(w-1)           
Seekkuge Prasanna             10 - 0 - 44 - 1               
Thisara Perera                4 - 0 - 16 - 0                
Milinda Siriwardana           5 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2)           
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Match referee: Andy Pycroft                                 
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                    
Umpire: Shozab Raza                                         
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.