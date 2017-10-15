FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 15, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday in Kimberley, South Africa 
Bangladesh Innings          
Imrul Kayes                      c de Kock b Pretorius     31  
Liton Das                        c du Plessis b Rabada     21  
Shakib Al Hasan                  c Amla b Tahir            29  
Mushfiqur Rahim                  not out                   110 
Mahmudullah                      c Miller b Pretorius      26  
Sabbir Rahman                    c Paterson b Rabada       19  
Nasir Hossain                    c Amla b Rabada           11  
Mohammad Saifuddin               c Paterson b Rabada       16  
Extras                           (lb-5 w-10)               15  
Total                            (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 278 
Fall of wickets: 1-43 L. Das,2-67 I. Kayes,3-126 S. Al Hasan,4-195 Mahmudullah,5-237 Sa. Rahman,6-253 Nas. Hossain,7-278 M. Saifuddin
Did not bat: M. Mortaza, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain
Bowling                     
K. Rabada                        10 - 1 - 43 - 4(w-5)          
D. Paterson                      9 - 0 - 69 - 0                
I. Tahir                         10 - 0 - 45 - 1               
D. Pretorius                     10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-1)          
A. Phehlukwayo                   10 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-4)          
J. Duminy                        1 - 0 - 8 - 0                 
South Africa Innings        
Q. de Kock                       not out                   168 
H. Amla                          not out                   110 
Extras                           (w-4)                     4   
Total                            (for no loss, 42.5 overs) 282 
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: F. du Plessis, A. de Villiers, D. Miller, J. Duminy, D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, D. Paterson, I. Tahir
Bowling                     
Rubel Hossain                    6 - 0 - 37 - 0                
Mashrafe Mortaza                 8.5 - 0 - 50 - 0              
Taskin Ahmed                     8 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-1)           
Shakib Al Hasan                  8 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-2)           
Mohammad Saifuddin               5 - 0 - 46 - 0                
Nasir Hossain                    5 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1)           
Mahmudullah                      2 - 0 - 11 - 0                
Referees                    
Umpire: Bongani Jele                                           
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                                
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge                               
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle                                
Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.