UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 29, 2017 / 1:42 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Friday in Melbourne, Australia 
Australia 1st innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76, S. Marsh 61; S. Broad 4-51) 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 491-9)
A. Cook                         not out                     244 
M. Stoneman                     c&b Lyon                15  
J. Vince                        lbw b Hazlewood             17  
J. Root                         c Lyon b Cummins            61  
D. Malan                        lbw b Hazlewood             14  
J. Bairstow                     c Paine b Lyon              22  
M. Ali                          c S. Marsh b Lyon           20  
C. Woakes                       c Paine b Cummins           26  
T. Curran                       c Paine b Hazlewood         4   
S. Broad                        c Khawaja b Cummins         56  
J. Anderson                     c Bancroft b Cummins        0   
Extras                          (b-4 lb-5 nb-3)             12  
Total                           (all out, 144.1 overs)      491 
Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Stoneman,2-80 J. Vince,3-218 J. Root,4-246 D. Malan,5-279 J. Bairstow,6-307 M. Ali,7-366 C. Woakes,8-373 T. Curran,9-473 S. Broad,10-491 J. Anderson
Bowling                    
J. Hazlewood                    30 - 5 - 95 - 3                 
J. Bird                         30 - 5 - 108 - 0(nb-3)          
N. Lyon                         42 - 9 - 109 - 3                
P. Cummins                      29.1 - 1 - 117 - 4              
M. Marsh                        12 - 1 - 42 - 0                 
S. Smith                        1 - 0 - 11 - 0                  
Australia 2nd innings      
C. Bancroft                     b Woakes                    27  
D. Warner                       not out                     40  
U. Khawaja                      c Bairstow b Anderson       11  
S. Smith                        not out                     25  
Extras                                                      0   
Total                           (for 2 wickets, 43.5 overs) 103 
Fall of wickets: 1-51 C. Bancroft,2-65 U. Khawaja
To bat: S. Marsh, M. Marsh, T. Paine, P. Cummins, J. Bird, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     11 - 5 - 20 - 1                 
S. Broad                        7 - 4 - 18 - 0                  
C. Woakes                       11.5 - 6 - 24 - 1               
T. Curran                       11 - 3 - 26 - 0                 
M. Ali                          3 - 0 - 15 - 0                  
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                        
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                           
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                          
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
