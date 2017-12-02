FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2017

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia 
Australia 1st innings       
C. Bancroft                      run out (Woakes)          10  
D. Warner                        c Bairstow b Woakes       47  
U. Khawaja                       c Vince b Anderson        53  
S. Smith                         b C. Overton              40  
P. Handscomb                     not out                   36  
S. Marsh                         not out                   20  
Extras                           (lb-3)                    3   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 81 overs) 209 
Fall of wickets: 1-33 C. Bancroft,2-86 D. Warner,3-139 U. Khawaja,4-161 S. Smith
To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      20 - 3 - 45 - 1               
S. Broad                         19 - 7 - 39 - 0               
C. Woakes                        15 - 2 - 50 - 1               
C. Overton                       17 - 3 - 47 - 1               
M. Ali                           10 - 1 - 25 - 0               
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                              
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                         
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
