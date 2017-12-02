UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings C. Bancroft run out (Woakes) 10 D. Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 47 U. Khawaja c Vince b Anderson 53 S. Smith b C. Overton 40 P. Handscomb not out 36 S. Marsh not out 20 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 81 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-33 C. Bancroft,2-86 D. Warner,3-139 U. Khawaja,4-161 S. Smith To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 3 - 45 - 1 S. Broad 19 - 7 - 39 - 0 C. Woakes 15 - 2 - 50 - 1 C. Overton 17 - 3 - 47 - 1 M. Ali 10 - 1 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Richie Richardson