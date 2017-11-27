FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
November 27, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday in Nagpur, India 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 205            (D. Chandimal 57, D. Karunaratne 51; R. Ashwin 4-67)         
India     1st innings 610 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 213, C. Pujara 143, M. Vijay 128, R. Sharma 102no) 
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 21-1)
Sadeera Samarawickrama        b I. Sharma            0   
Dimuth Karunaratne            c Vijay b Jadeja       18  
Lahiru Thirimanne             c Jadeja b U. Yadav    23  
Angelo Mathews                c Ro. Sharma b Jadeja  10  
Dinesh Chandimal              c R. Ashwin b U. Yadav 61  
Niroshan Dickwella            c Kohli b I. Sharma    4   
Dasun Shanaka                 c Rahul b R. Ashwin    17  
Dilruwan Perera               lbw b R. Ashwin        0   
Rangana Herath                c Rahane b R. Ashwin   0   
Suranga Lakmal                not out                31  
Lahiru Gamage                 b R. Ashwin            0   
Extras                        (lb-2)                 2   
Total                         (all out, 49.3 overs)  166 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Samarawickrama,2-34 D. Karunaratne,3-48 L. Thirimanne,4-68 A. Mathews,5-75 N. Dickwella,6-102 D. Shanaka,7-107 D. Perera,8-107 R. Herath,9-165 D. Chandimal,10-166 L. Gamage
To bat:
Bowling                  
I. Sharma                     12 - 4 - 43 - 2            
R. Ashwin                     17.3 - 4 - 63 - 4          
R. Jadeja                     11 - 5 - 28 - 2            
U. Yadav                      9 - 2 - 30 - 2             
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                            
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                      
TV umpire: Nigel Llong                                   
Match referee: David Boon                                
Result: India won by an innings and 239 runs

