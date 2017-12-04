UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand West Indies 1st innings 134 (N. Wagner 7-39) New Zealand 1st innings 520 for 9 decl (T. Blundell 107no, C. de Grandhomme 105, R. Taylor 93, H. Nicholls 67) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 214-2) K. Brathwaite lbw b Santner 91 K. Powell c&b Henry 40 S. Hetmyer c Raval b Henry 66 S. Hope c Williamson b Boult 37 R. Chase b Henry 18 S. Ambris c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18 S. Dowrich c Santner b Wagner 3 J. Holder c Boult b Wagner 7 K. Roach lbw b de Grandhomme 7 M. Cummins b Boult 14 S. Gabriel not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-6) 14 Total (all out, 106 overs) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-72 K. Powell,2-166 S. Hetmyer,3-231 K. Brathwaite,4-257 S. Hope,5-273 R. Chase,6-286 S. Ambris,7-288 S. Dowrich,8-301 K. Roach,9-301 J. Holder,10-319 M. Cummins To bat: Bowling T. Boult 23 - 5 - 87 - 2 M. Henry 24 - 6 - 57 - 3(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 19 - 3 - 40 - 2 N. Wagner 22 - 3 - 102 - 2(w-1) M. Santner 17 - 7 - 25 - 1 K. Williamson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 67 runs