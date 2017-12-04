FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
December 4, 2017 / 12:18 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand 
West Indies 1st innings 134            (N. Wagner 7-39)                                                        
New Zealand 1st innings 520 for 9 decl (T. Blundell 107no, C. de Grandhomme 105, R. Taylor 93, H. Nicholls 67) 
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 214-2)
K. Brathwaite              lbw b Santner            91  
K. Powell                  c&b Henry            40  
S. Hetmyer                 c Raval b Henry          66  
S. Hope                    c Williamson b Boult     37  
R. Chase                   b Henry                  18  
S. Ambris                  c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18  
S. Dowrich                 c Santner b Wagner       3   
J. Holder                  c Boult b Wagner         7   
K. Roach                   lbw b de Grandhomme      7   
M. Cummins                 b Boult                  14  
S. Gabriel                 not out                  4   
Extras                     (b-4 lb-4 w-6)           14  
Total                      (all out, 106 overs)     319 
Fall of wickets: 1-72 K. Powell,2-166 S. Hetmyer,3-231 K. Brathwaite,4-257 S. Hope,5-273 R. Chase,6-286 S. Ambris,7-288 S. Dowrich,8-301 K. Roach,9-301 J. Holder,10-319 M. Cummins
To bat:
Bowling               
T. Boult                   23 - 5 - 87 - 2              
M. Henry                   24 - 6 - 57 - 3(w-1)         
C. de Grandhomme           19 - 3 - 40 - 2              
N. Wagner                  22 - 3 - 102 - 2(w-1)        
M. Santner                 17 - 7 - 25 - 1              
K. Williamson              1 - 1 - 0 - 0                
Referees              
Umpire: Ian Gould                                       
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                      
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford                               
Match referee: Chris Broad                              
Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 67 runs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
